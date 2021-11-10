COVID-19 cases, positivity rate on the rise across the Quad-Cities

The latest COVID-19 reports from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Rock Island Health Department and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention painted a discouraging picture of the state of the virus in the Quad-Cities.
Simply put, new case numbers remain high across the area and positivity rates are climbing in both Rock Island and Scott counties.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 since its Monday update. The total number of cases confirmed in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 19,317.
In terms of demographics, Rock Island County's snapshot of cases from Monday to Wednesday did not look good. A total of 91 women and men under the age of 40 comprised the 143 cases reported Wednesday — that's 63.6%. Thirty of the new infections were boys and girls younger than 13, accounting for 20.9% of the total.
Rock Island County's seven-day positivity rate is escalating. The CDC reported the county's rate at 6.31% Wednesday — up from 4.83% just a week ago.
Public health officials in Rock Island reported 27 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus - and the average age of newly infected patients is 33.
COVID-19 news on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities was not better. The Iowa Department of Public Health's county-wide update showed Scott County gained 592 new cases since last Wednesday —and average of 84.6 cases a day.
All told, 27,598 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Scott County since the start of the pandemic.
With the surge in daily cases, Scott County's positivity rate checked in at 8.09% Wednesday. The CDC reported the county's positivity rate at 6.38% last Wednesday.
More on vaccines for kids
The Rock Island Health Department will host a Saturday morning clinic for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, Nov. 20. The sign-up for that clinic will be posted on the Facebook page at 10 a.m. Nov. 18.
The Rock Island Health Department will continue to host walk-in Pfizer clinics for ages 12 or older 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday.
The Scott County Health Department said parents looking to vaccinate their eligible children should consult with their pediatrician or family doctor.
Those who do not have a private health care provider will be able to get children vaccinated at Hy-Vee, Walgreens and CVS.
Hy-Vee has a limited supply of free COVID-19 vaccine shots for children between the ages of 5 and 11. The vaccinations will be available only by appointment for now. Find out more at www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/vaccine-consent.
To find out more about vaccines at Walgreens, go to walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landing.
To learn more about scheduling a vaccination at CVS, go to cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?icid=cvs-home-hero1-link1-covid19-vaccine.