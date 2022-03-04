COVID-19 cases remain low In Scott, Rock Island counties

The seven-day new-case count in Rock Island and Scott counties offered more hope that the COVID-19 pandemic may be receding.

The best news came from Scott County, where health department officials confirmed the county saw an increase of just 55 cases during the seven-day period ending Friday.

That total varied wildly with Friday's county-wide update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the agency, Scott County had an increase of 603 cases in the seven-day span.

Scott County Health Department Public Information Officer Brooke Barnes explained the vast discrepancy in new-case totals.

"This has happened periodically in the past," Barnes said. "There was a data dump from out-of-state labs that really skewed the case count for the week. So a bunch of cases from before the last week were counted in the seven-day total.

"As I said, this has happened in the past - the state updates case counts to include data from tests done out of state. Unfortunately, the state didn't notify some other agencies."

According to the CDC's latest update, the county saw an increase of 126 cases in that span and a positivity rate of 3.77%.

Falling cases and positivity rate had an immediate impact on the CDC's rating of community-wide transmission in Rock Island County.

"Last week, we were at a medium, but we fell to low by Friday. This metric means that people can choose to wear a mask. The Illinois mask requirement in many locations was lifted Monday," Rock Island County Health Department COO and Public Information Officer Janet Hill said.

Hill explained "masks still are required in healthcare and congregate care settings and on public transportation and transportation facilities."

School districts, day cares and private businesses can continue to require masks at their discretion. Hill stressed individuals can continue to wear masks in public settings or in large crowds.

"We urge understanding and compassion for that person’s decision," Hill said. "The virus that causes COVID-19 still is circulating in our community, and masks offer protection to you, your family, and your community."

Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz cautioned cases could rise again in the fall, as happened in 2020 and 2021.

"The next variant may be better, worse or the same in terms of transmission and severity compared to omicron and delta and we are not in position to predict that," Katz said. "Accordingly, the broad use of boosted vaccination is critical, as is continued consideration of non-pharmaceutical interventions depending on community levels and individual risks of bad outcomes. The pandemic is not over."

COVID-19 vaccinations in the Q-C

Scott County Health Department Public Information Officer Brooke Barnes said demand for the COVID-19 vaccine slowed throughout the last half of January.

"If we look at the month of February, our department administered 49 doses of vaccine — Pfizer adult, Pfizer pediatric, and Johnson & Johnson. As a whole, 1,617 doses were administered by Iowa providers to Scott County residents during the month of February," Barnes explained.

As in Scott County, the Rock Island County Health Department reported more than 1,000 people in the county took the jab in February — 1,315 doses, to be exact.

"Our Pfizer Friday clinic is busier than the Tuesday one for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson because Pfizer can be given to those age 5 and older and the other two are 18 and older," Hill said. "The Rock Island County Health Department gave 295 COVID-19 vaccinations in February, so you can see how hard pharmacists and healthcare providers also are working to get our community vaccinated."

Officials from both area health departments said the COVID-19 clinics are not carrying large surpluses of vaccine because of cautious ordering practices.

