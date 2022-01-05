COVID-19 cases soar across the Quad-Cities as testing resources are stretched thin

Those tests were before the holidays and the emergence of the omicron variant. Briggs' journey to a COVID-19 test started Monday morning.

"I had no idea how much things have changed," Briggs said. "I called my doctor and I was on hold for 53 minutes before I spoke with anyone. They took my info and three hours later they called back and told me to get a COVID test and a flu test."

Briggs said she wasn't upset by the wait time. She said it was clear the local healthcare system is under extreme pressure.

"So I figured I'd have a wait at the Genesis West testing site," Briggs said. "Oh man. I had no idea. I was in line close to three hours and all I could think about was how cold those nurses and hospital staff must have been. The line seemed endless."

Briggs was right. Monday was just a dramatic start to long lines at the Genesis West testing site.

And according to a statement issued Tuesday by Genesis Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen, the strain of the demand for COVID-19 tests is starting to show.