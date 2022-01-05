COVID-19 cases soar across the Quad-Cities as testing resources are stretched thin

Pamela Briggs spent most of New Year's Eve getting stuff done.
A Davenport resident, Briggs got her tires changed. She went grocery shopping. Then she went home. A simple year-end itinerary.
But like a lot of people across the Quad-Cities, Briggs woke up to the New Year with troubling symptoms of COVID-19. It started with a sore throat. In a few short hours, she was coughing, had a runny nose, experienced at-times severe headaches, and had a moderately high temperature.
"I wasn't concerned when I went to the tire place," Briggs, 58, said. "It was really open and there was no one within six feet of me. The grocery store was a different story. It was packed and so many people weren't wearing masks. I'm triple vaxxed. I have both doses and the booster. And I have the flu shot. So I was hoping I had enough protection.
"I don't know how or when I got sick, but I knew I would need a COVID-19 test."
Like getting the tires changed and grocery shopping, Briggs didn't think a COVID-19 test would be a big deal. In late October of last year she got a doctor's recommendation and drove right up to Genesis West's drive-through testing site just off Lombard Street. And three weeks ago she waited behind three cars before getting swabbed.
Those tests were before the holidays and the emergence of the omicron variant. Briggs' journey to a COVID-19 test started Monday morning.
"I had no idea how much things have changed," Briggs said. "I called my doctor and I was on hold for 53 minutes before I spoke with anyone. They took my info and three hours later they called back and told me to get a COVID test and a flu test."
Briggs said she wasn't upset by the wait time. She said it was clear the local healthcare system is under extreme pressure.
"So I figured I'd have a wait at the Genesis West testing site," Briggs said. "Oh man. I had no idea. I was in line close to three hours and all I could think about was how cold those nurses and hospital staff must have been. The line seemed endless."
Briggs was right. Monday was just a dramatic start to long lines at the Genesis West testing site.
And according to a statement issued Tuesday by Genesis Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen, the strain of the demand for COVID-19 tests is starting to show.
"Our Lombard Street COVID-19 testing site in Davenport on Monday cared for more than 400 patients, who experienced exceedingly long lines and wait times reaching up to three hours," Andersen said in Tuesday's news release. "This was a similar experience for those patients seeking care from our Genesis Emergency Departments and Convenient Cares. Our current volumes are exceeding any we have experienced throughout this pandemic. Our seven-day symptomatic positivity rate at Genesis also has reached a historic level at nearly 40%."
As of Wednesday, Briggs is still waiting to find out if she has COVID-19.
"Things are backed up, so it's totally understandable," she said. "I'm a little scared — but I'm hopeful the symptoms will pass and I won't have to miss too much time from work in quarantine.
"But it does make me nervous."
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
Briggs has every reason to be nervous. The latest COVID-19 updates from Rock Island County and the Iowa Department of Public health are nothing short of staggering.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Scott County saw an increase of 1,803 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period ending Wednesday. That's an average of 257.6 cases per day since Dec. 27.
Scott County's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic jumped to 34,626 — and the count of COVID-19 deaths increased by 12 to 322.
The Iowa Department of Public Health released one more troubling COVID-19 statistic — Scott County's positivity rate stood at 27% Wednesday. That number was bested by Rock Island County's reported positivity rate of 27.23%.
The rest of the news from the Quad-Cities wasn't any better, as the Rock Island County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths in Wednesday's update — a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, both of whom were hospitalized. The total number of deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic is 425.
Like Scott County, Rock Island County saw a dramatic increase in cases — 601 since Monday's update. The total number of cases in the county since the start of pandemic is 24,672.
"This is by far our largest two-day total," said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. "The test positivity rate in Rock Island County is 27.23%, which is another all-time high. We’ve got to get this under control.
"More than 60% of people reported sick today are younger than 40. We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, but we especially plea to those younger adults and parents of children 5 and older. All of us need your help to get yourselves and your eligible-age children vaccinated so we can end the pandemic."
At-home tests available locally
A quick tour around Davenport and Rock Island showed at-home tests are available — but CVS and Walgreens have established a purchase limit of four per customer.
There have been other changes in some stores. Tests at the CVS on 18th Avenue in Rock Island are $9.99 per box. A sales associate explained the box contains just a single test, not two. There is still a limit of four per customer at that store.
Those looking to buy at-home tests may see an increase in prices. Walmart and Amazon are among the retailers who increased prices after a three-month discount deal with the Biden administration ended in the middle of December.
The discount dropped the price of the test kits by as much as 35%. In a national story about the price increases, Walmart said it held the price of the Abbott BinaxNOW kits at $14 through the holidays. The price jumped to $19.88 on Tuesday for the two-test kits.