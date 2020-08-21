COVID-19 cases spike at Thomson prison and EM Correctional Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cases of COVID-19 at the federal penitentiary in Thomson have spiked.

As of Aug. 20, 30 staff and 18 inmates had tested positive, up from an Aug. 17 case count of 20 staff and two inmates.

That's according to a letter from U.S. Representatives Cheri Bustos and Dave Loebsack and U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvaial and Warden Christopher Rivers.

Thomson officials have already committed to testing all inmates, they said. But they called for testing of all staff to find asymptomatic cases, and for the BOP to provide temporary workers to help staff the prison.

“While we appreciate the work of USP Thomson to test staff known to have been exposed to COVID-19 and all inmates, more staff testing is urgently needed to find asymptomatic cases and prevent the spread of this virus,” the lawmakers wrote. “USP Thomson staff live in many counties surrounding the prison in Illinois and Iowa. Untested asymptomatic staff commuting to and from work could negatively impact communities surrounding the prison if further testing is not undertaken.”