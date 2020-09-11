COVID-19 cases stabilize in Rock Island County -- warning level is moved down to the blue zone

“We have seen instances of general masking non-compliance by some individuals, businesses, and groups in congregate settings which can lead our current infection numbers. Contact tracing staff members have noted that they are often challenged in their efforts by some cases not being honest in disclosing all their close contacts. We have also seen a lag and delay in seeking testing by individuals with symptoms; as they are attributing them to other maladies such as allergies, stomach flu, sinus infections, etc… In addition, social and family gatherings, household sharing, and community spread have all contributed to the uptick in confirmed cases.”

The Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management are encouraging everyone to do their part and continue to recognize the role they play in helping Stark County slow the spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and are one of the best prevention tools available to the public at this time.

Face coverings required

As a result, all businesses, service facilities or organization open to the public shall require employees, customers, and other individuals on the premises who are over age 2 to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when on premises and unable to maintain at least a six-foot social distance. Additionally, gatherings of more than 50 people (or gatherings of 50% or more of a building’s maximum occupancy) are prohibited unless exempted by law or executive order.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.