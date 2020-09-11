COVID-19 cases stabilize in Rock Island County -- warning level is moved down to the blue zone

Even though the Rock Island County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,628, it was a relatively stable week for the county.
In fact, it even received some good news Friday.
"We actually no longer are orange, as of today," said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the RIC Health Department. "But we don’t want anyone to let up on precautions. The risk is still there.
The county is now in the blue zone, meaning cases are stable.
"Our test positivity went down," she added, "but it’s still pretty high at 6.7%."
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus still sits at 71. As of Friday, 14 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.
The new cases included some unusual ages testing positive including five men in their 20s, one boy in his teens, two boys younger than 10, plus two women in their 30s, one woman in her 20s, four girls in their teens, and one girl younger than 13.
Scott County added 40 additional positive tests for a total of 2,470 with its death toll still at 25.
The health department continued to stress some of the best ways to prevent further spread of COVID-19 including:
- Washing your hands frequently.
- Watching your distance. Keeping at least six feet between you and anyone else.
- Wearing a face covering when you must go out.
Henry County back to blue
Henry County received some good news that as of Friday, its county-level COVID-19 risk metrics is returning to blue. Blue status indicates that the county is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 metrics.
Henry County stressed in its release Friday that COVID-19 cases are still on the rise. As of September 10, it has a total of 556 confirmed positive cases. However, per the county-level risk metrics provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Henry County new cases are once again above the 50 mark or more new cases per 100,000 people. It stands at 145 new cases per 100,000 Friday.
Henry County’s weekly positivity rate stands Friday at 6.8% under the state’s 8.0% metric trigger mark.
Duane Stevens, Henry County Public Health administrator said, “It is important our county residents understand that although we are now not in the warning level, we all should still be implementing all Phase 4 measures. People should be wearing face coverings, not gathering for large events, keeping distance between people, limiting indoor capacity; covering coughs and washing hands.
"The virus is still circulating," he added, "But based on the metrics, the county is considered to be in a stable status.”
Stark County remains at orange
As of Friday, Stark County-level COVID-19 risk metrics remain at orange. Orange status indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.
Stark County COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
As of Thursday, it had a total of 40 confirmed positive cases. Since Aug. 3, when it stood at eight cases, Stark County is up 32 cases which is an increase of 400% in cases to date in five weeks time.
In addition, per the county-level risk metrics provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Stark County new cases are above the 50 mark or more new cases per 100,000 people.
As of Friday it stands at 295 new cases per 100,000; and Stark County’s weekly positivity rate stands Friday at 14.6% over the State’s 8.0% metric trigger mark.
Duane Stevens, Henry and Stark County Public Health Administrator noted it is important people understand how easily COVID-19 is actively spreading. “Stark County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected,” he said. “This is happening all over the county, not one particular area or town.
“We have seen instances of general masking non-compliance by some individuals, businesses, and groups in congregate settings which can lead our current infection numbers. Contact tracing staff members have noted that they are often challenged in their efforts by some cases not being honest in disclosing all their close contacts. We have also seen a lag and delay in seeking testing by individuals with symptoms; as they are attributing them to other maladies such as allergies, stomach flu, sinus infections, etc… In addition, social and family gatherings, household sharing, and community spread have all contributed to the uptick in confirmed cases.”
The Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management are encouraging everyone to do their part and continue to recognize the role they play in helping Stark County slow the spread of COVID-19.
Face coverings are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and are one of the best prevention tools available to the public at this time.
Face coverings required
As a result, all businesses, service facilities or organization open to the public shall require employees, customers, and other individuals on the premises who are over age 2 to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when on premises and unable to maintain at least a six-foot social distance. Additionally, gatherings of more than 50 people (or gatherings of 50% or more of a building’s maximum occupancy) are prohibited unless exempted by law or executive order.
Concerned about COVID-19?
