COVID-19 claims 18 lives in the Q-C in last five days, area sees 451 new cases Friday

The Quad-Cities' work week ended the same way it started — with multiple deaths linked to COVID-19.

On Friday the Rock Island County health officials reported a man in his 60s died in a long-term care facility and a woman in her 70s died at home. The two deaths raised Rock Island County's virus-related death toll to 125.

In the five-day span from Monday to Friday, eight people in Rock Island County died of COVID-19-related causes.

Iowa officials reported two more deaths Friday in Scott County, as its death toll reached 68. So far this week, the deaths of 10 people in the county were linked to the virus.

Death is COVID-19's primary theme this week, as the United States recorded a single-day record of 2,015 deaths Thursday, Illinois passed 11,000 deaths, and Iowa eclipsed 2,000 deaths.

A study out this week from the Federation of American Scientists found 18 of the 50 worst global hotspots with the highest mortality rates are in the U.S. — and Iowa is one of them. According to the findings, Iowa ranked 28th worldwide for daily COVID-19 deaths per capita over a week.

Iowa health officials said there were 306 new COVID-19 cases Friday in Scott County, raising the county's total to 9,718 since the start of the pandemic.