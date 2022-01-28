COVID-19 claims 19 lives in the Quad-Cities in the last seven days

The latest COVID-19 updates from local, state, and federal health officials offered a stark reminder that the virus is still spreading and killing people in the Quad-Cities.
During the seven-day period ending Friday, COVID-19 claimed a combined 19 lives in the Q-C — 11 in Scott County and eight in Rock Island County. Those numbers, however, pale in comparison to the death toll in both counties since roughly the middle of the month.
In the 16-day period from Jan. 12 to Jan. 28, COVID-19 killed 47 people across the Quad-Cities. Rock Island County alone saw 29 deaths in those 16 days.
Earlier this week, Genesis Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen said most of the COVID-19 deaths are traced to the delta variant.
"Delta hit us very hard and it made people very sick," Andersen said. "It put people in hospitals for long periods of time and is really dangerous for those who have chosen to remain unvaccinated."
Since the start of the pandemic, the virus has claimed 457 lives in Rock Island County and another 346 in Scott County.
New COVID-19 infections stayed high across the Q-C, too, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,671 new cases in the seven-day period ending Friday. A total of 40,996 cases have been confirmed in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 1,271 new cases during the same seven-day span. All told, health officials in the county have confirmed 30,289 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began.
Perhaps the most troubling non-death COVID-19 statistic remains the seven-day positivity rates across the Q-C. Scott County checked in at 28.77% — down from last week, but still more than three times higher of the target rate of 8%.
Rock Island County's seven-day positivity rate stood at 22.77% Friday.
RI County vaccinations
Rock Island County public health officials announced late last week no appointments are needed for children ages 5 to 11 at the pediatric Pfizer clinic held every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
With the change, all Rock Island County Health Department COVID-19 clinics are available on a walk-in basis. The department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesdays and the Pfizer vaccine on Fridays. Hours for all clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.