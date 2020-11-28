COVID-19 claims 30 more lives during holiday week

Though the promise of a vaccine is on the horizon, at least 30 more people succumbed to COVID-19 over the holiday week, as the coronavirus continued to wreak havoc on the Quad-Cities.

The coronavirus claimed the lives of 24 people in the week prior.

Scott County surpassed 10,000 total positive cases, and positive COVID-19 tests continued to climb throughout the week.

Rock Island County did not report cases Thursday and Friday because of Thanksgiving, granting a small reprieve for officials who have been keeping track of the spread since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Rock Island County reported the deaths of two people, a man in his 80s and a man in his 60s, bringing the death toll in the county to 127. The county also reported 175 new cases, bringing the total to 7,569.

Scott County reported one death, raising that total to 69 since the start of the pandemic, with 266 new cases for a total of 9,984.

Sunday, Nov. 22