COVID-19 claims 30 more lives during holiday week

Though the promise of a vaccine is on the horizon, at least 30 more people succumbed to COVID-19 over the holiday week, as the coronavirus continued to wreak havoc on the Quad-Cities.
The coronavirus claimed the lives of 24 people in the week prior.
Scott County surpassed 10,000 total positive cases, and positive COVID-19 tests continued to climb throughout the week.
Rock Island County did not report cases Thursday and Friday because of Thanksgiving, granting a small reprieve for officials who have been keeping track of the spread since the start of the pandemic.
Saturday, Nov. 21
- Rock Island County reported the deaths of two people, a man in his 80s and a man in his 60s, bringing the death toll in the county to 127. The county also reported 175 new cases, bringing the total to 7,569.
- Scott County reported one death, raising that total to 69 since the start of the pandemic, with 266 new cases for a total of 9,984.
Sunday, Nov. 22
- Eight COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Quad-Cities Sunday, the same day Scott County surpassed 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.
- Scott County is now reporting 75 deaths from COVID-19, an increase of six from Saturday's tally, as well as a total of 10,118 of positive coronavirus cases, or an addition of 134 cases from Saturday's total.
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported two additional deaths from coronavirus Sunday, bringing its pandemic death total to 129. The deaths were a man in his 90s, who had been living in a long-term care facility, and a woman in her 80s, who had been hospitalized.
- Rock Island County also reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing its total number of cases to 7,669 since the virus arrived in the Quad-Cities back in March.
- There were 76 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County Sunday, a new record number, local health officials said.
Monday, Nov. 23
- Drugmaker AstraZeneca said late-stage trials showed its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, joining Pfizer and Moderna in reporting data for a potential vaccine. Unlike the latter two, AstraZeneca's vaccine was only 90% effective, while Pfizer's and Moderna's trials showed to be 95% effective. However, AstraZeneca's vaccine can be kept in slightly warmer temperatures, and is also cheaper.
- One day after COVID-19 was linked to eight deaths in the Quad-Cities, the virus claimed five more lives Monday in Rock Island County.
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported five additional deaths from COVID-19: a man in his 80s, two women in their 80s, and one woman in her 70s - all of whom had been living in long-term care; one woman in her 80s died at home.
- The number of virus-linked deaths in the Rock Island County is 134. The death toll in Scott County remained 75. More death is likely on the horizon. There are a record 92 patients in Rock Island County hospitals with COVID-19. “This is a jump of 16 patients from Sunday to Monday,” Rock Island County Health Administrator Nita Ludwig said. “We know our hospital systems sounded alarms earlier this month when the number of patients was lower. Now, we are at a crisis point with cases rising by the hundreds every day in the Quad Cities."
- Genesis Health System reported 104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms throughout its Davenport, DeWitt, Silvis and Aledo campuses. Last Monday Genesis reported 131 COVID-19 patients.
- UnityPoint-Trinity reported 111 patients hospitalized with symptoms of the virus. That includes patients at the Bettendorf, Muscatine, Moline and Rock Island.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
- Rock Island County health officials reported the deaths of a woman and two men linked to the virus. All three victims were in their 90s and in long-term care.
- There are 89 people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms in Rock Island County. UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis Health Systems have reported just over 100 patients admitted with severe symptoms of the virus.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds offered no new measures Tuesday to reduce the number of coronavirus cases, even as a federal report warned of the unmitigated community spread that continues to claim lives, especially in nursing homes.
- Iowa reported 143 nursing homes with coronavirus outbreaks, and more than 4,500 residents of care centers are infected with the virus. Data from the state Department of Public Health shows 1,008 residents of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 have died in the past eight months.
- Reynolds acknowledged the increase in outbreaks and said she believes she has been aggressive in trying to prevent them but admitted that, with widespread community transmission, the virus is finding its way into nursing homes and other facilities.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
- Scott County reports six more deaths and Rock Island reported three more fatalities, as nine people die because of COVID-19 the day before Thanksgiving. That brings the total between both counties to 221.
- Rock Island County reports 127 new cases, bringing its total to 8,035. Scott County reports 141 new cases, raising the total to 10,602.
- Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, urges people to be safe on Thanksgiving. “As we as a nation celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, we worry that in the coming days, we will see a huge surge of cases that quickly will overwhelm our hospital staff that already are treating record numbers of COVID-19 patients," Hill said.
Thursday, Nov. 26
- With Rock Island County not reporting, it's a relatively quiet Thanksgiving. Scott County reported no new deaths, though there were 209 new positive cases, bringing the total to 10,811 since the start of the pandemic.
Friday, Nov. 27
- Scott County reported two more COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing its total to 83 since the pandemic. The county reported 131 new positive cases, bringing its total to 10,942.
- Rock Island County did not report numbers for the second straight day due to the holiday.
- Illinois reported 7,574 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 705,063. There were 66 more deaths in Illinois, bringing that total to 12,029.
- In Iowa, there were 1,459 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing that total to 224,256. There were 40 more reported deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing that total to 2,352 since the start of the pandemic.
