COVID-19 claims 4 in Rock Island County, vaccine opportunities expand in Quad-Cities

June started Tuesday with the collective hopes of local public health officials buoyed by low new-case counts of COVID-19.
According to the Rock Island County Health Department, there were 18 new cases reported since Friday. And the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 31 new infections in the same span.
There were, however, two factors that tempered the hope: death and history.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths since Friday — a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom died at a hospital, as well as a woman in her 100s and woman in her 50s, both of whom died at a long-term-care facility.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is 328.
“We are saddened to report the largest number of deaths in months,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our sincere condolences to their loved ones."
A total of 244 deaths in Scott County have been tied to the virus.
Ludwig recalled history during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing, noting on June 9, 2020, no cases of the virus were reported in Rock Island County.
"Those numbers last June gave us a false sense of security," Ludwig said. "By the end of June, cases were on the rise. And they stayed on the rise to the point where we saw 291 new cases in a single day during last November."
Ludwig said this year health professionals had a tool in the fight against the virus.
“Vaccines have been shown to be very effective in preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect not only yourself but also your loved ones and your community,” she said.
Pride and vaccinations
Pride Week ends this week with a two-day celebration at Bass Street Landing in Moline. The events start Friday and will be held all day Saturday.
Included in the festivities will be a chance for people to get vaccinated. The Project of the Quad Cities has teamed up with the Rock Island Health Department to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Project, 1701 River Drive No. 110 in Moline.
With the 18 new cases, the Rock Island County Health Department reports the total number of cases is 14,948. Currently, seven patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age is 34.
Vaccines in the Q-C
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 1
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 4
Upcoming pop-up events include:
• June 5: Noon-5 p.m. at Pride at Bass Street Landing, 1701 River Drive, Moline
The Scott County Health Department also is offering weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.