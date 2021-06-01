COVID-19 claims 4 in Rock Island County, vaccine opportunities expand in Quad-Cities

June started Tuesday with the collective hopes of local public health officials buoyed by low new-case counts of COVID-19.

According to the Rock Island County Health Department, there were 18 new cases reported since Friday. And the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 31 new infections in the same span.

There were, however, two factors that tempered the hope: death and history.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths since Friday — a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom died at a hospital, as well as a woman in her 100s and woman in her 50s, both of whom died at a long-term-care facility.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is 328.

“We are saddened to report the largest number of deaths in months,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our sincere condolences to their loved ones."

A total of 244 deaths in Scott County have been tied to the virus.

Ludwig recalled history during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing, noting on June 9, 2020, no cases of the virus were reported in Rock Island County.