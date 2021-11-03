COVID-19 claims 8 in Scott County in the last 7 days, vaccinations for kids start soon

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped across the Quad-Cities over the course of the last two weeks.
That's the good news. That news, however, is not without a dark lining. COVID-19 deaths was one of the factors emptying hospital beds in Scott County over the last week.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, COVID-19 killed eight Scott County residents during the seven-day period ending Wednesday. Scott County's COVID-19 death toll stands at 282.
The Rock Island County Health Department also reported an additional death from COVID-19: a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in the county linked to COVID-19 is 375.
According to Wednesday's report from the Rock Island County Health Department, 25 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 32.
According to Wednesday's reports from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Scott County saw 19 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the seven-day period ending Wednesday.
In the same span, Rock Island County had 13 new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 18,951.
According to Wednesday's reporting from the CDC, Rock Island County's seven-day positivity rate is 4.83%.
The Iowa Department of Public Health's weekly update of county-level COVID-19 statistics said Scott County gained 264 new cases over the seven-day period ending Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, public health officials in Scott County have confirmed 27,006 COVID-19 cases.
According to the CDC, Scott County's seven-day positivity rate is 6.38%.
COVID-19 vaccines for local kids
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 in the lower level clinic at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. In a news release, public health officials said children will be vaccinated in private clinical rooms. Appointments are limited for the first few clinics. Clinics will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and Monday, Nov. 8, by appointment only.
Links will open to schedule pediatric appointments at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. Appointments will be made through the health department's Facebook page:
Rock Island County public health officials said visitors to the page do not need a Facebook account or a Sign Up Genius account to schedule an appointment. We expect these appointments will be filled very quickly.
The Rock Island Health Department also will host a Saturday morning clinic for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The sign up for that clinic will be posted on the Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.
“Getting vaccinated now will offer protection before the holiday season,” said Nita Ludwig, health department administrator. “Getting your children vaccinated can also reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities.”
The Rock Island Health Department will continue to host walk-in Pfizer clinics for ages 12 and older 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday.
The Scott County Health Department said parents looking to vaccinate their eligible children should consult with their pediatrician or family doctor.
Those who do not have a private healthcare provider will be able to get children vaccinated at Hy-Vee, Walgreens and CVS.
Hy-Vee announced Wednesday its stores will offer a limited supply of free COVID-19 vaccine shots for children between the ages of 5 and 11. The vaccinations will only be available by appointment for now.
The link is: https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/vaccine-consent
Walgreens will begin vaccinating children on Saturday, Nov. 6 and CVS will offer kids vaccines starting Sunday, Nov. 7.
To find out more about vaccines at Walgreens, follow the link: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landing
To learn more about scheduling a vaccination at CVS, follow the link: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?icid=cvs-home-hero1-link1-covid19-vaccine