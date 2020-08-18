COVID-19 claims 9 lives in 2 days in the Quad-Cities

Between the two counties, a total of five people died from COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities Tuesday, three in Rock Island County, two in Scott County — making it likely the worst day in the two counties since the pandemic started affecting the region in March.

The death total for two days in the two counties is nine, also likely the worst two-day total for the two counties.

“Unfortunately, today the Iowa Department of Public Health has reported two additional COVID-19 deaths of residents of Scott County,” Scott County Health Department director Edward Rivers said in a statement. “Both individuals were older adults (age 61-80). Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of these members of our community.

“We have now experienced a total of six deaths of Scott County residents since the beginning of August. Deaths from COVID-19 is what we call a lagging indicator of the severity of the spread of COVID-19. We fear this is connected to the spike in cases that took place in the Quad Cities during the month of July.”