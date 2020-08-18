COVID-19 claims 9 lives in 2 days in the Quad-Cities

Between the two counties, a total of five people died from COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities Tuesday, three in Rock Island County, two in Scott County — making it likely the worst day in the two counties since the pandemic started affecting the region in March.
The death total for two days in the two counties is nine, also likely the worst two-day total for the two counties.
“Unfortunately, today the Iowa Department of Public Health has reported two additional COVID-19 deaths of residents of Scott County,” Scott County Health Department director Edward Rivers said in a statement. “Both individuals were older adults (age 61-80). Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of these members of our community.
“We have now experienced a total of six deaths of Scott County residents since the beginning of August. Deaths from COVID-19 is what we call a lagging indicator of the severity of the spread of COVID-19. We fear this is connected to the spike in cases that took place in the Quad Cities during the month of July.”
“As we have been stressing, the additional cases of COVID-19 in our community increase the risk of the virus spreading to members of our community that are most vulnerable and at increased risk. We ask all residents to do their part: wear a face covering, social distance by keeping space between yourself and others, and wash your hands often.”
Brooke Barnes, spokesperson for the county, echoed Rivers and said the department does not believe the rise in Quad-City deaths is connected to any one particular event.
Scott County added 10 new positive tests for a total of 1,867. It now has 17 deaths.
Iowa had 225 new positive tests for a total of 52,947 with 989 deaths.
A man in his 40s was among three people the Rock Island County Health Department reported died from COVID-19 Tuesday. He is the second youngest person to die from the pandemic in the county; the other person was in their 30s. The county’s death total is now 47.
The Rock Island County Health Department said that two of the three that died from COVID-19 (the man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s) both had been hospitalized. The other was a woman in her 90s, who died in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 47.
“We send our condolences to the friends and family members of these three people,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Today we report the second-youngest Rock Island County resident to die from COVID-19. Since June, have seen a clear trend of younger people contracting the virus, and now we are starting to see younger people die from it,” she said.
There were four COVID deaths reported yesterday in Rock Island County.
In addition, the health department reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,927. Currently, 16 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,740 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional confirmed deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 209,594 cases, including 7,782 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 34,175 specimens for a total of 3,439,272. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 11–Aug. 17 is 4.3%.
As of Monday night, 1,510 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported an additional long-term care facility outbreak in Scott County Tuesday. An outbreak in Iowa is defined as three or more people at a facility testing positive for COVID-19.
The new outbreak is at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport, with three positive tests. Iowa Masonic Health Facilities also has a previously reported outbreak, with 15 cases.
