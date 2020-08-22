COVID-19 claims a 19th Scott County resident as the county tops 2,000 cases for the first time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another Scott County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Iowa coronavirus website. It's the second death in the county this weekend.

The death toll in the county is now 19. No further details were available Sunday.

Scott County's confirmed cases hit 2,000 for the first time on Sunday.

Scott County reported 19 new cases on Saturday, for a total of 2,000 with 19 deaths. The positivity rate, according to the state website, is 6.6%.

Rock Island County had 8 new cases, for a total of 2,028 with 52 deaths. The positivity rate, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health coronavirus website, is 5.9%.

Iowa had 540 new cases, for a total of 56,275 with 1,036 deaths. The positivity rate is 7.8%, and the reproduction rate is 1.12 A reproduction rate above 1.0 indicates the virus is spreading.

Illinois reported 1,893 new cases, for a total of 220,178 , with 7,880 deaths. The positivity rate is 6%, and the reproduction rate is 1.03.

Outbreaks at Rock Island County long-term care facilities continue. As of Friday afternoon — the data is updated weekly — these facilities had outbreaks in the last 28 days:

Amber Ridge