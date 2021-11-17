COVID-19 claims a life in Rock Island County, positivity rate remains high across the Quad-Cities

As friends and families make plans to gather during the holidays, COVID-19 remains the slow, irritating drip in a kitchen faucet.
Reports from local and state public health officials Wednesday showed positivity rates remained high across the Quad-Cities. And the virus still kills people.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.
The total number of deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic is 379.
The story on the Iowa side of the Q-C was the same.
The Iowa Department of Public Health updated county-wide COVID-19 statistics Wednesday and reported six virus-related deaths since Nov. 3. The total number of people in Scott County who have died of COVID-19-related causes since the start of pandemic numbers 288.
While COVID-19 deaths are nowhere near the level seen last November, positivity rates have climbed — a troubling development pointed out by local health officials like Scott County Health Department Medical Director Louis Katz.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the seven-day positivity rates in Scott and Rock Island counties Wednesday. That report showed Scott County with a rate of 8.78% Wednesday. The rate was 8.09% Nov. 10.
The CDC's numbers for Rock Island County showed a seven-day positivity rate of 8.42% Wednesday. On Nov. 10, that rate was 6.31.
Earlier this week, Katz said the positivity rate could climb even higher as people begin to congregate indoors and schools remove mask mandates for students and staff.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an increase of 421 COVID-19 cases in Scott County over the last seven days, increasing the pandemic-long case count to 28,017.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 118 cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 19,701.
Rock Island County Public officials said 28 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus and the average age of newly infected patients is 34.
Vaccinations for kids
The Rock Island County Health Department will have a special Saturday clinic Nov. 20 in an effort to get more children vaccinated by Christmas. The second dose will be given on Friday, Dec. 10.
The health department will continue to offer the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 during clinics most Fridays through the end of January.
In a news release, health department officials said anyone 5 and older who start the two-dose Pfizer series by Saturday, Nov. 20, and receives the second dose by Dec. 11, will be fully vaccinated by Dec. 25. Those 18 and older can get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Dec. 11 and be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
“Getting your children and yourself vaccinated will be the best Christmas gift to your family,” Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said in the release. “You’re giving the gift of peace of mind and kindness.”
Links to schedule appointments for the Saturday, Nov. 20 clinic will go live on the health department’s Facebook page Thursday, Nov. 18. In the news release, health department officials stressed the optimal window for second-doses is 17 to 42 days from the first dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common interval for Pfizer is 21 days.
The clinics on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 will be second-dose appointments only — no first doses appointments will be offered on those dates. Families are to come at the same time as their first-dose appointment. Starting Dec. 17, Friday clinic appointments for children 5 to 11 will be for first or second doses and will require an appointment from a link on the department’s Facebook page.
Local health officials pointed out families also can seek second doses from another provider found online at vaccines.gov.
“Getting more children protected through vaccination not only will protect those kids, but also their classmates, teachers, friends, teammates, and others in their family,” Hill said in the release.
Hill also stressed children who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus and are not showing symptoms.