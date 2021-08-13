COVID-19 claims a life in the Quad-Cities, Rock Island County considered high risk

Rock Island County reported the COVID-19 death of a resident Friday — the first tied to the virus in 58 days.

The Rock Island Health Department said the woman was in her 80s, and raised the county's death toll to 334. It was the first report of a COVID-19 death in the county since June 15.

The number of deaths in Scott County linked to the virus remained at 251.

The news didn't get any better, as Rock Island County joined Scott County in the "high risk of community transmission" category by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations have increased throughout the Quad-Cities as cases have been on the rise for the better part of the last three weeks. One day after Genesis Health System and UnityPoint-Trinity each reported 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations, Rock Island County health officials reported 16 Rock Island residents hospitalized with the virus.

Friday brought the news of more cases on both sides of the Q-C, as the Rock Island County Health Department reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. That's an average of 38 cases a day.