COVID-19 claims a life in the Quad-Cities, Rock Island County considered high risk

Rock Island County reported the COVID-19 death of a resident Friday — the first tied to the virus in 58 days.
The Rock Island Health Department said the woman was in her 80s, and raised the county's death toll to 334. It was the first report of a COVID-19 death in the county since June 15.
The number of deaths in Scott County linked to the virus remained at 251.
The news didn't get any better, as Rock Island County joined Scott County in the "high risk of community transmission" category by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hospitalizations have increased throughout the Quad-Cities as cases have been on the rise for the better part of the last three weeks. One day after Genesis Health System and UnityPoint-Trinity each reported 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations, Rock Island County health officials reported 16 Rock Island residents hospitalized with the virus.
Friday brought the news of more cases on both sides of the Q-C, as the Rock Island County Health Department reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. That's an average of 38 cases a day.
Since Monday, the average age of Rock Island County residents testing positive for COVID-19 is 27 — and 39 of the 152 cases were men and women under the age of 20.
According to the CDC, Scott County saw an increase of 248 COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11 — an average of 35.4 cases per day. The county's positivity rate from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9 was 11.47%.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed 22,423 COVID-19 infections in Scott County since the start of the pandemic. That's Iowa's third-highest total behind Polk and Linn counties.
The CDC reported 169 COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County for the seven-day period ending Aug. 11 — an average of 24.14 cases per day. The county's positivity rate for the seven-day period ending Aug. 9 was 7.35%.
Masking indoors encouraged
The CDC, both local health departments, the medical director of the Scott County Health Department, and the chief medical officers of Genesis and UnityPoint-Trinity have stressed the need to mask when inside public places.
According to all the health officials, the potency of the Delta variant and the low vaccination numbers throughout the Q-C makes masking the next-best hope to prevent the spread of the virus.
Genesis Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen and his counterpart from UnityPoint-Trinity Dr. Toyosi Olutade made it clear all children attending school should wear masks indoors.
The recommendation of the CDC and every local public health official has not been adopted by the Davenport Police Department, or at the Scott County Courthouse.
Courthouse officials said a judge has to order masking in the building, while Davenport City Manager Corri Spiegel declined to comment on the city's masking policy after widespread masking recommendations started.
Local vaccine rates remain sluggish
The CDC reported Friday that Scott County's rate of fully vaccinated residents was 48.5% — 83,819 of the county's roughly 173,000 residents. In Rock Island County, 61,169 residents are fully vaccinated — 43.1% of the population of just over 143,000.