COVID-19 claims another Scott County resident; Rock Island cases top 2,000 for the first time

Another Scott County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Iowa coronavirus website.

The total in the county is now 18. No further details were available Saturday.

The death comes amid another surge in cases in the Quad-Cities, with confirmed cases in Rock Island County topping 2,000 for the first time.

Scott County reported 21 new cases on Saturday, for a total of 1,981 with 18 deaths. The positivity rate, according to the state website, is 6.5%.

Rock Island County had 31 new cases, for a total of 2,020, with 52 deaths. The positivity rate, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health coronavirus website, is 6.6%.

Iowa had 741 new cases, for a total of 55,735, with 1,031 deaths. The positivity rate is 7.6%, and the reproduction rate is 1.09. A reproduction rate above 1.0 indicates the virus is spreading.

Illinois reported 2,356 new cases, for a total of 218,285, with 7,874 cases. The positivity rate is 4.8%, and the reproduction rate is 1.02.