COVID-19 claims eight deaths in Rock Island County in week

The week began with the Iowa Quad-City high school football teams opening their football season last Friday, but it ended with eight people dying of COVID-19 in Rock Island County through Friday.
Friday, Aug. 28
- Deaths in May jumped 18% from the same month in 2019. It is believed that it shows the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, and provides a dire warning for the spike in cases in the state currently, experts say.
- Quad-Citians affected by the pandemic can go get some assistance through CARES Act funding in Davenport, Rock Island and Moline,for things like housing and businesses.
- A second Iowa judge is mulling voiding absentee forms. This judge is ruling on a dispute in Woodbury County.
- Two St. Ambrose University students tested positive for COVID-19, but it does not appear they transmitted it to anyone else, a campus spokesman said.
- Rock Island County is up to 59 COVID-19 deaths while Scott County has 19.
- Meanwhile, Henry Country’s positive cases more than doubled since Aug. 3 with 214 for a 422 total on Aug. 27. It has a positivity rate of 8.2%.
- The Martin Luther King Center is offering childcare for Rock Island-Milan School District students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
- Illinois’ highest court required wearing face coverings Thursday for admittance to its building in Springfield.
Saturday, Aug. 29
- Rock Island County added 51 new COVID-19 cases, 30 from an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center. Scott County added 20.
- Sen. Chuck Grassley and pastors in Sioux City shared thoughts on the debate in some churches over the need to wear a face covering Grassley said he would rather be safe than sorry, and so wears one.
- Northwestern University has opted to make freshmen and sophomores take classes remotely and not return to campus at all. The university is also keeping sororities and fraternities shuttered for the semester.
- COVID-19 has seen more cyclists riding on trails but the Belleville area has seen more bike sales due to the form of exercise it offers amid COVID-19, with other forms such as gyms, often shut down.
- SCORE business leaders are trying to help entrepreneurs manage changes amid the pandemic.
Sunday, Aug. 30
- Despite promises to attack price gouging in the state by the Governor of Illinois, few if any results have been released on the effort — despite many complaints on price gouging filed.
- Advocates for the elderly battle isolation in the COVID-19 era as some do not have smart phones or computers to order meds and other things.
- A woman in her 60s became the 60th victim of COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
- A total of 81 people in the Quad-Cities have now died from the pandemic.
- A state appellate court has overturned a Logan County Court order that had required state prisons to accept inmates from county jails.
Monday, Aug. 31
- The North Scott School District has a number of students, sophomore football players quarantining due to possible exposure to COVID-19. Also, the superintendent has tested positive for the virus.
- One person at Pleasant Valley Junior High has tested positive for COVID-19 but school officials said it did not require others to be quarantined due to possible exposure to that person.
- The Henry County Courthouse is closed one day for a deep cleaning. The county has seen a steady and significant rise in COVID-19 cases recently.
- Some road projects in Illinois may be postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic.
- The Rock Island-Milan School District will continue remote learning through the remainder of the first quarter, or at least Oct. 2, the district announced.
- St. Ambrose University and Augustana College opened up with a combination of remote and in person learning while also having COVID-19 testing available. Both schools have social distancing and face covering requirements. A total of 5,500 students attend both schools, about 3,000 at St. Ambrose.
- COVID-19 has spurred in-person voting guidelines in Illinois, released by the Illinios Department of Public Health.
- The Quad-Cities added 63 new positive COVID-19 cases, 35 in Scott County.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Iowa’s coronavirus rates per population are the highest in the country, almost triple the national average, resulting in the White House Task Force calling for the closing of bars and a capacity limit for restaurants in 61 counties, plus a statewide mandate to wear masks.
- COVID-19 claimed three more lives in Rock Island County, all three in long-term care facilities. RIC now has 63 deaths from COVID-19.
- Augustana College opened a health clinic run by Genesis Health System thqt will offer COVID-19 testing. The clinic is located at a house at 3410-91/2 Ave. in Rock Island.,
- The Black Hawk Hiking Club has resumed activities, with the first activity Sept. 12 at Mississippi Palisades in Savannah along Sunset Trail at 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Iowa municipal leaders including Davenport mayor Mike Matson are warning of possible pink slips saying COVID-19 aid is urgent.
- COVID-19 claimed two more lives in Rock Island County bringing the total there to 65 since March.A total of 31 died in August while only 32 died there in the first five months of the pandemic.
- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned of the virus spreading during the upcoming three-day Labor Day Weekend.
- Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said she is “skeptical” of COVID-19 numbers in Iowa.
- A longtime special ed teacher in the Des Moines School District has died from complications of COVID-19.The death is believed to be among the first of an Iowa educator from the pandemic. A 73-year-old Iowa City Regina gym teacher died in April from COVID-19
- Violence plus the lack of social distancing in the District in Rock Island has caused Mayor Mike Thoms to close bars there at 1 a.m. while allowing no one there from 1:30 a.m to 6 a.m. The emergency order is effective immediately and lasts for 30 days.
- The Rock Island County Clerk’s Office closed Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. It was to be sanitized that night and reopen Thursday.
Thursday, Sept. 3
- For the third time in as many days COVID-19-related causes claimed the lives of multiple people in Rock Island County. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 67. As of Thursday, seven people died of causes related to the virus this week.
Friday, Sept. 4
- The Robert R; Jones Public Library, 900 First Street Coal Valley will reopen to limited public access Tuesday Sept. 8. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon. - Fri. For a list of COVID-19-related safety guidelines, check te website or Facebook page.
The Rock Island County Health Department reports an additional death from COVID-19: a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 68.
