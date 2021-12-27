COVID-19 claims four in Quad-Cities over holidays, virus hospitalizes 132

The holidays brought loss and grief to some Quad-Cities residents.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths in Monday's update — a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 50s, all of whom died in a hospital.
December was not kind in the battle against COVID-19. During the first 27 days of the month the virus claimed 49 lives — 34 in Rock Island County and another 15 in Scott County.
The total number of deaths across the Quad-Cities linked to COVID-19 stands at 729. Rock Island County has confirmed 419 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, while the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 310 deaths linked to the virus in Scott County.
Q-C COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases remain high
A total of 132 people across the Q-C were hospitalized with the virus, according to Monday's updates from Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity. That's down slightly from the 137 combined patients reported Dec. 20 by the health systems.
In Monday's update, Genesis reported 59 COVID-19 patients in its five area medical centers — including 40 in Davenport and another 14 in Silvis. That's a decrease of 11 patients over the course of the last seven days.
Trinity reported 73 COVID-19 patients Monday, a seven-day increase of six patients. The health system also reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 25.9%, and an average positivity rate of 26.3% for the month.
The Rock Island Health Department reported 69 COVID-19 patients in the county.
Patients battling the virus continue to need care in ICUs. Genesis reported 10 COVID-19 patients in Davenport's ICU, and five more ICU patients in Silvis. Trinity reported 23 COVID-19 patients in its ICUs.
The hospitalizations are fueled by high new-case numbers throughout the Quad-Cities. The Rock Island County Health Department reported 442 cases of COVID-19 since its update on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 23,066.
Vaccinations in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department offers walk-in vaccinations on Tuesdays for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and Fridays for Pfizer. The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Boosters or third doses are available on the same day as first and second doses.
The Rock Island Health Department also offers vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 by appointment on Fridays. The health department's next available pediatric clinic is Jan. 7. The link to sign up for the pediatric clinic will be posted on the Rock Island Health Department's Facebook page at 10 a.m. Jan. 5.