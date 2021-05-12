COVID-19 claims life in Scott County, study shows vaccine effectiveness

While the death rate of COVID-19 patients has dropped dramatically across the country, the virus hasn't stopped claiming lives, including in the Quad-Cities.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the death of a Scott County resident Wednesday, marking the third virus-linked death in Q-C in the last two days.

A total of 241 deaths in Scott County have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic. Rock Island County's total number of COVID-19-related deaths remained 318.

Twenty-six Rock Island County residents were hospitalized Wednesday with severe symptoms of the virus. Genesis Health system reported 40 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 7.71%.

In terms of new cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 44 new cases Wednesday in Scott County, raising the total cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,390.

Rock Island County health officials reported 34 new cases Wednesday, putting the total number at 14,689 since last March.

Some kids eligible for Pfizer vaccine

Children ages 12 through 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and it is available at the Camden Centre Clinic in Milan.