COVID-19 claims life in Scott County, study shows vaccine effectiveness

While the death rate of COVID-19 patients has dropped dramatically across the country, the virus hasn't stopped claiming lives, including in the Quad-Cities.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the death of a Scott County resident Wednesday, marking the third virus-linked death in Q-C in the last two days.
A total of 241 deaths in Scott County have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic. Rock Island County's total number of COVID-19-related deaths remained 318.
Twenty-six Rock Island County residents were hospitalized Wednesday with severe symptoms of the virus. Genesis Health system reported 40 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 7.71%.
In terms of new cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 44 new cases Wednesday in Scott County, raising the total cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,390.
Rock Island County health officials reported 34 new cases Wednesday, putting the total number at 14,689 since last March.
Some kids eligible for Pfizer vaccine
Children ages 12 through 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and it is available at the Camden Centre Clinic in Milan.
The Rock Island County Health Department announced Tuesday vaccines for younger teens will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine.
The Scott County Health Department has not announced how it plans to roll out vaccine availability to kids ages 12 to 15.
COVID-19 numbers in the Q-C area
The Henry and Stark County Health Department updated the COVID-19 numbers from each county.
Henry County has confirmed a total of 4,397 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 83 active cases. There have been 63 deaths in the county tied to the virus.
Stark County has reported a total of 634 COVID-19 cases since last March and eight active cases. A total of 23 deaths have been linked to the virus.
Study finds vaccines doing the job
The Cleveland Clinic released a study that found 99% of COVID-19 patients in one of its hospitals with severe symptoms were unvaccinated.
The news came Wednesday as the CDC backed FDA approval of expanding Pfizer vaccinations to all people 12 and older.
The Cleveland Clinic study looked at hospitalized patients between Jan. 1 and mid-April. The researchers also looked at the 47,000 workers at the hospital, it discovered that only 0.3% of the people who were infected had been fully vaccinated.