 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 claims life in Scott County, study shows vaccine effectiveness
0 comments
topical alert top story

COVID-19 claims life in Scott County, study shows vaccine effectiveness

  • Updated
  • 0
logo

While the death rate of COVID-19 patients has dropped dramatically across the country, the virus hasn't stopped claiming lives, including in the Quad-Cities.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the death of a Scott County resident Wednesday, marking the third virus-linked death in Q-C in the last two days.

A total of 241 deaths in Scott County have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic. Rock Island County's total number of COVID-19-related deaths remained 318.

President Joe Biden is highlighting new efforts to encourage Americans to get COVID-19 shots, including free rides to and from vaccination sites from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, as the pace of shots nationally declines and he looks to meet his July Fourth inoculation targets.

Twenty-six Rock Island County residents were hospitalized Wednesday with severe symptoms of the virus. Genesis Health system reported 40 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 7.71%.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

In terms of new cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 44 new cases Wednesday in Scott County, raising the total cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,390.

Rock Island County health officials reported 34 new cases Wednesday, putting the total number at 14,689 since last March.

Tufts University’s Dr. Cody Meissner on how this vaccine may become a possibility

Some kids eligible for Pfizer vaccine

Children ages 12 through 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and it is available at the Camden Centre Clinic in Milan.

The Rock Island County Health Department announced Tuesday vaccines for younger teens will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine.

The Scott County Health Department has not announced how it plans to roll out vaccine availability to kids ages 12 to 15.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced a program to vaccinate workers in commercial buildings as companies return to work.

COVID-19 numbers in the Q-C area

The Henry and Stark County Health Department updated the COVID-19 numbers from each county.

Henry County has confirmed a total of 4,397 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 83 active cases. There have been 63 deaths in the county tied to the virus.

Stark County has reported a total of 634 COVID-19 cases since last March and eight active cases. A total of 23 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Study finds vaccines doing the job

The Cleveland Clinic released a study that found 99% of COVID-19 patients in one of its hospitals with severe symptoms were unvaccinated.

The news came Wednesday as the CDC backed FDA approval of expanding Pfizer vaccinations to all people 12 and older.

The Cleveland Clinic study looked at hospitalized patients between Jan. 1 and mid-April. The researchers also looked at the 47,000 workers at the hospital, it discovered that only 0.3% of the people who were infected had been fully vaccinated.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News