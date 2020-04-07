COVID-19 claims life of Ben Rogers, longtime Boy Scout volunteer in the Quad-Cities

Rogers was said to be legendary when it came to making chili, was great with a joke and was a huge John Wayne fan.

"Everyone loved being around Ben, including me,'' Mitchell said. "There was not a better man.''

James Schmidt became an Eagle Scout in 2003 and shared the National Jamboree with Rogers in 2005. At the beginning of the excursion, Rogers put Schmidt in charge of the 36 young scouts before them.

"Outside of my own troop, Ben Rogers was probably the Scouter who had the biggest impact on me,'' Schmidt said. "He just turned to me and said it was time for me to lead. Mind you, he was there to guide me, but he gave me the freedom to make my own way and it was something that was life-changing for me.

"He taught me more about being a leader in those two weeks than I thought possible. I'm so numb just thinking about the loss of Ben, his family, the Illowa Council, and the whole Quad Cities,'' added Schmidt.

Schmidt noted Rogers was one of the funniest people he knew.

"Great John Wayne impression among others,'' Schmidt said. "He had a bunch of funny mannerisms about him and could take a joke as well as give one. Like a lot of people, I'm numb. I was hoping someday to have him be part of the scouting lives of my sons.''

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

