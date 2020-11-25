COVID-19 claims nine more on Thanksgiving Eve

Nine more people from across the Quad-Cities won't see Thanksgiving Day.

Health officials reported Wednesday COVID-19 claimed the lives of six people in Scott County and another three in Rock Island County. Thanksgiving will be a time of mourning for some, as the virus is linked to the deaths of 17 Q-C residents in the three days leading up to the holiday.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported a man in his 90s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, all of whom had been living in long-term care facilities, were the virus' latest victims.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to their loved ones,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer, Rock Island County Health Department.

“As we as a nation celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, we worry that in the coming days, we will see a huge surge of cases that quickly will overwhelm our hospital staff that already are treating record numbers of COVID-19 patients."

Hill warned an extended-family Thanksgiving could turn into a "super-spreader" event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}