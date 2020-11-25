COVID-19 claims nine more on Thanksgiving Eve

Nine more people from across the Quad-Cities won't see Thanksgiving Day.
Health officials reported Wednesday COVID-19 claimed the lives of six people in Scott County and another three in Rock Island County. Thanksgiving will be a time of mourning for some, as the virus is linked to the deaths of 17 Q-C residents in the three days leading up to the holiday.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported a man in his 90s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, all of whom had been living in long-term care facilities, were the virus' latest victims.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to their loved ones,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer, Rock Island County Health Department.
“As we as a nation celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, we worry that in the coming days, we will see a huge surge of cases that quickly will overwhelm our hospital staff that already are treating record numbers of COVID-19 patients."
Hill warned an extended-family Thanksgiving could turn into a "super-spreader" event.
“If you attend an extended gathering, please sit down to eat only with your own household members," Hill said. "At other times, please wear a mask, keep 6 feet between you and others outside of your household, and wash your hands frequently."
Rock Island County's COVID-19-related death count since the start of the pandemic reached 140. Scott County has linked 81 deaths to the virus since March.
Rock Island County health officials also reported 127 new cases Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, officials confirmed 8,035 total cases.
The pandemic continued to rage throughout Illinois, as health officials reported 11,378 new cases Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has confirmed 685,467 infections and linked 11,832 deaths to COVID-19.
Scott County officials reported 141 new cases, raising the total case count to 10,602 since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa health officials reported 3,537 new cases Wednesday. The state has counted 219,609 cases and linked 2,271 deaths to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
