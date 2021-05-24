COVID-19 claims one life, walk-in vaccination available in Scott County

New COVID-19 infections continued this month's downward trend — but Monday brought the news of how deadly the virus can be.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in the county linked to the virus is 323.

The now-familiar virus has long left local health officials offering a too-familiar refrain. It was repeated Monday.

“We are saddened to report another death today,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Health department staff members offer our heartfelt sympathies to her loved ones.”

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers

The Rock Island Health Department reported 34 cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 14,893.

Like Rock Island County, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a low number of new COVID-19 infections since last Friday — just 25 in the three-day span. Since last March, there have been 21,591 confirmed coronavirus cases in Scott County and 243 deaths have been tied to the virus.