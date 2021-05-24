COVID-19 claims one life, walk-in vaccination available in Scott County

New COVID-19 infections continued this month's downward trend — but Monday brought the news of how deadly the virus can be.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in the county linked to the virus is 323.
The now-familiar virus has long left local health officials offering a too-familiar refrain. It was repeated Monday.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Health department staff members offer our heartfelt sympathies to her loved ones.”
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island Health Department reported 34 cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 14,893.
Like Rock Island County, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a low number of new COVID-19 infections since last Friday — just 25 in the three-day span. Since last March, there have been 21,591 confirmed coronavirus cases in Scott County and 243 deaths have been tied to the virus.
New infections have remained relatively low at the state level, especially in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 402 new COVID-19 cases across the state Monday, while Illinois health officials reported 935.
The Rock Island Health Department also reported 17 residents hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms. Genesis Health System reported 27 COVID-19 patients, but system's test positivity rate fell to 3.20% - marking the for the fifth-straight day the positivity rate fell.
Local vaccine availability
The Scott County Health Department unveiled plans last week for walk-in vaccination hours at the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All individuals age 18 years and older are eligible, no driver’s license or state identification required, and you are not required to be a resident of Scott County or Iowa.
“We hope that by making COVID-19 vaccine routinely available and easy to access, that we will see individuals in our community take that step to become vaccinated and enter their summer breathing a little easier,” said Amy Thoreson, director, Scott County Health Department. "Individuals already make their way to the Scott County Administrative Center for other business, and getting a vaccine might be easy to fit in while they are there. Anyone 18 and older can stop in and mark getting vaccinated off of their list.”
Those interested in the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are encouraged to find a local vaccine by visiting one of the following sites:
Search by vaccine type: www.vaccines.gov
Find a list of local providers: scottcountyiowa.gov/health/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-clinic
The Rock Island Health Department will host a vaccination clinic at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.