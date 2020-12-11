COVID-19 claims six lives in the Q-C, December death toll now 69

Rock Island and Scott counties each reported three deaths Friday linked to COVID-19.
The six new victims raised the Quad-Cities' death toll to 69 in the first 11 days of December - that's 22% of the Q-C's COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Rock Island County's total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 195, while Scott County has recorded a total of 116 deaths linked to the virus.
The Rock Island County Health Department said the three dead were a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized; a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, both of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.
Rock Island County health officials reported 95 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 9,617 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Around the Q-C area, the Henry and Stark County Health Department reported a total of 3,216 cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and 362 cases in Stark County. The latest seven-day rolling test positivity rate is 14.2% for Henry County and 18.6% for Stark County.
Illinois health officials reported 9,420 new cases Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has confirmed 832,951 COVID-19 cases and linked 14,050 deaths to the virus.
Scott County reported 101 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has confirmed 12,737 cases and linked 116 deaths to the virus.
Iowa health officials reported 2,222 new cases Friday. According to the state, the virus has infected 253,587 people since March and claimed 3,197 lives.
UnityPoint Trinity updated its latest COVID-19 statistics Friday, reporting 71 patients hospitalized with symptoms of the virus. Twenty-two of those patients are in the ICU.
The hospital system's capacity utilized jumped Friday - in Rock Island, Trinity is at 93% capacity, while Bettendorf is at 92% capacity. Both are increases of roughly 20 percentage points.
The hospital system's total ICU capacity is at 63%.
UnityPoint-Trinity saw a jump in the number of employees out with positive or suspected COVID-19 cases - from 87 to 105 from Thursday to Friday.
UnityPoint Trinity's daily average testing positivity rate for month of December is 28.81%, while the seven-day average is 28.45%.
Genesis Health System reported 72 patients hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 Friday - 55 in Davenport, 10 in Silvis, two in Aledo, two in DeWitt and three in Jackson.
Genesis completed 164 COVID-19 tests Thursday, with 32 returned positive - a rate of 19.51%. Since the start of the pandemic, Genesis has detected 8,015 positive cases while conducting a total of 60,276 tests - a positivity rate of 13.30%.
Illinois' seven-day rolling average case positivity rate decreased to 9.4% Friday, the fourth-straight day of decreases.
Hospitalizations remained about level with 5,141 people hospitalized for the disease as of Thursday night, including 1,081 in intensive care unit beds. That left about 24.8% of total hospital beds available statewide and 18.7% of ICU beds.
