COVID-19 claims six lives in the Q-C, December death toll now 69

Rock Island and Scott counties each reported three deaths Friday linked to COVID-19.

The six new victims raised the Quad-Cities' death toll to 69 in the first 11 days of December - that's 22% of the Q-C's COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Rock Island County's total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 195, while Scott County has recorded a total of 116 deaths linked to the virus.

The Rock Island County Health Department said the three dead were a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized; a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, both of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.

Rock Island County health officials reported 95 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 9,617 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Around the Q-C area, the Henry and Stark County Health Department reported a total of 3,216 cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and 362 cases in Stark County. The latest seven-day rolling test positivity rate is 14.2% for Henry County and 18.6% for Stark County.

Illinois health officials reported 9,420 new cases Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has confirmed 832,951 COVID-19 cases and linked 14,050 deaths to the virus.