COVID-19 claims the life of a child in Iowa
COVID-19 claims the life of a child in Iowa

  • Updated
A child under the age of 5 died of COVID-19 in Iowa in June.

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed the death — the first of a child — on Sunday, noting the child had "significant underlying health conditions."

The state medical examiner confirmed COVID-19 as the cause of the child's death on Aug. 6, according to a news release from the health department.

Also Sunday, the Iowa coronavirus website noted another Scott County resident has died of COVID-19. It's the second death in the county this weekend.

The death toll in the county is now 19. No further details were available Sunday.

Scott County's confirmed cases hit 2,000 for the first time on Sunday.

Scott County reported 19 new cases on Saturday, for a total of 2,000 with 19 deaths. The positivity rate, according to the state website, is 6.6%.

Rock Island County had 8 new cases, for a total of 2,028 with 52 deaths. The positivity rate, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health coronavirus website, is 5.9%.

Iowa had 540 new cases, for a total of 56,275 with 1,036 deaths. The positivity rate is 7.8%, and the reproduction rate is 1.12 A reproduction rate above 1.0 indicates the virus is spreading.

Illinois reported 1,893 new cases, for a total of 220,178 , with 7,880 deaths. The positivity rate is 6%, and the reproduction rate is 1.03.

Outbreaks at Rock Island County long-term care facilities continue. As of Friday afternoon — the data is updated weekly — these facilities had outbreaks in the last 28 days:

Amber Ridge

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3, Deaths: 0

Increase from last week: 3 cases

Aperion Care Moline

Outbreak Reported Cases: 17, Deaths: 2

Increase: None

Aspen Rehab

Outbreak Reported Cases: 5, Deaths: 0

Increase: 3 cases

Centennial Care Center

Outbreak Reported Cases: 45, Deaths: 4

Increase: 2 cases

Generations of Rock Island

Outbreak Reported Cases: 58, Deaths: 17

Increase: 11 cases

Heartland Healthcare Center Moline

Outbreak Reported Cases: 45, Deaths: 3

Increase: 32 cases, 1 death

Heritage Woods of Moline

Outbreak Reported Cases: 3, Deaths: 0

Increase: 1 case

Hope Creek

Outbreak Reported Cases: 12, Deaths: 1

Increase: None

St. Anthony's Continue Care

Outbreak Reported Cases: 80, Deaths: 12

Increase: 25 cases, 4 deaths

