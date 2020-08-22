COVID-19 claims the life of a child in Iowa

A child under the age of 5 died of COVID-19 in Iowa in June.
The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed the death — the first of a child — on Sunday, noting the child had "significant underlying health conditions."
The state medical examiner confirmed COVID-19 as the cause of the child's death on Aug. 6, according to a news release from the health department.
Also Sunday, the Iowa coronavirus website noted another Scott County resident has died of COVID-19. It's the second death in the county this weekend.
The death toll in the county is now 19. No further details were available Sunday.
Scott County's confirmed cases hit 2,000 for the first time on Sunday.
Scott County reported 19 new cases on Saturday, for a total of 2,000 with 19 deaths. The positivity rate, according to the state website, is 6.6%.
Rock Island County had 8 new cases, for a total of 2,028 with 52 deaths. The positivity rate, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health coronavirus website, is 5.9%.
Iowa had 540 new cases, for a total of 56,275 with 1,036 deaths. The positivity rate is 7.8%, and the reproduction rate is 1.12 A reproduction rate above 1.0 indicates the virus is spreading.
Illinois reported 1,893 new cases, for a total of 220,178 , with 7,880 deaths. The positivity rate is 6%, and the reproduction rate is 1.03.
Outbreaks at Rock Island County long-term care facilities continue. As of Friday afternoon — the data is updated weekly — these facilities had outbreaks in the last 28 days:
Amber Ridge
Outbreak Reported Cases: 3, Deaths: 0
Increase from last week: 3 cases
Aperion Care Moline
Outbreak Reported Cases: 17, Deaths: 2
Increase: None
Aspen Rehab
Outbreak Reported Cases: 5, Deaths: 0
Increase: 3 cases
Centennial Care Center
Outbreak Reported Cases: 45, Deaths: 4
Increase: 2 cases
Generations of Rock Island
Outbreak Reported Cases: 58, Deaths: 17
Increase: 11 cases
Heartland Healthcare Center Moline
Outbreak Reported Cases: 45, Deaths: 3
Increase: 32 cases, 1 death
Heritage Woods of Moline
Outbreak Reported Cases: 3, Deaths: 0
Increase: 1 case
Hope Creek
Outbreak Reported Cases: 12, Deaths: 1
Increase: None
St. Anthony's Continue Care
Outbreak Reported Cases: 80, Deaths: 12
Increase: 25 cases, 4 deaths
