COVID-19 claims the life of Rock Island County resident

COVID-19 claimed the life of another Rock Island County resident over the weekend.
The Rock Island Health Department reported Monday the death of a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. COVID-19 is now linked to 343 deaths in Rock Island County.
The death toll in Scott County is 257. County-level COVID-19 statistics are reported every Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The Rock Island County Health Department also reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The total number of cases is now 17,124. According to the Iowa Department of Public's update of last Wednesday, 23,995 Scott County residents tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials in Rock Island County also reported 44 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the county — that's a decrease of 10 since last Friday's report.
Young people continue to account for a sizable portion of the new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County. Of the 125 new cases reported Monday, men and women under the age of 30 accounted for 57 cases. That's 45.6% of the cases.
Since last Friday's report, 18 boys and girls under the age of 13 were among the new cases. All told, of the 125 new cases, 32 are teens and children.
Local numbers, by way of the CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Protection updated its seven-day reporting on Monday.
Those numbers showed that during the seven-day period from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 there were 349 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County and the county's seven-day positivity rate stood at 8.49%.
The CDC also reported there were 38 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Scott County during the period starting Set. 5 and ending Sept. 11.
The CDC reported 317 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County during the seven-day period from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11 and a positivity rate during that span of 8.38%.
The CDC reported 21 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rock Island County from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11.