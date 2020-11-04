COVID-19 claims the lives of two more Q-C residents

The health departments of Rock Island and Scott counties each reported a COVID-19-related death Wednesday — raising the total number of virus-linked deaths in the Quad-Cities to 156.

The death toll in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 106. Another 50 deaths are linked to the virus in Scott County.

New COVID-19 infections continued to rise on both sides of the Mississippi River. A total of 221 new infections were confirmed Wednesday across the Q-C — 107 in Rock Island County and another 114 in Scott County.

The number of infections in Scott County has outpaced Rock Island County's rate for over a month, and Iowa's side of the Q-C has now recorded 5,493 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Rock Island County's total infections since March sit at 4,940.

Iowa's new case count was high Wednesday, as state health officials reported 2,880, driving the state's total to 136,358. Throughout the pandemic, 1,786 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Illinois health officials confirmed 7,538 new cases, pushing the state's total case count to 437,556. Officials have determined 9,933 deaths are linked to the virus.

