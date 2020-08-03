COVID-19 claims the lives of two more Quad-Citians

COVID-19-related causes claimed the lives of two more Quad-Cities residents.

The Rock Island County Health Department confirmed the death of a woman in her 80s, who had been isolating at home.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 32.

“We are saddened to report that another resident in our county has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are continuing to see more younger people getting sick from this virus. The average age of the cases today is 42. We urge residents to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, washing their hands frequently, and socially distancing and wearing a face covering when out.”

The Scott County Health Department confirmed Monday the death of an individual in their 80s. The county’s death toll is now 12. The state confirmed the county now has 1,591 cases.