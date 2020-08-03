COVID-19 claims the lives of two more Quad-Citians

COVID-19-related causes claimed the lives of two more Quad-Cities residents.
The Rock Island County Health Department confirmed the death of a woman in her 80s, who had been isolating at home.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 32.
“We are saddened to report that another resident in our county has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are continuing to see more younger people getting sick from this virus. The average age of the cases today is 42. We urge residents to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, washing their hands frequently, and socially distancing and wearing a face covering when out.”
The Scott County Health Department confirmed Monday the death of an individual in their 80s. The county’s death toll is now 12. The state confirmed the county now has 1,591 cases.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number to 1,618. There are 11 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,298 new confirmed cases Monday, and 10 additional confirmed deaths. The total is now 183,241 cases, including 7,526 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, Iowa reported 1,274 positive cases since Friday, for a total of 45,821 positive cases, according to state officials. The death toll stands at 882.
Genesis offers new telehealth program
Genesis Health System says demand for virtual care options was growing before COVID-19, and it has added a new offering, SmartExam, under the Convenient Care umbrella of services.
According to a news release, SmartExam works as a virtual exam that guides patients through “… a series of questions related to their symptoms and sending the collected information and the patient's medical history to a reviewing provider.”
It will allow a provider to deliver care for conditions ranging from flu and allergies to bladder infections and lower back pain, the release said.
SmartExam service will be available beginning Tuesday, August 4, to both Genesis patients and non-patients ages 18 or older. SmartExam will be accessible at www.genesishealth.com and in the MyGenesis patient portal. Once a patient completes a SmartExam online assessment, a Genesis Health Group provider will review the submission and patient condition to provide a treatment plan within two hours. If submitted during non-business hours, patient should expect a treatment plan within 12 hours.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.