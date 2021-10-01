COVID-19 claims the lives of two Rock Island residents, new cases still high

COVID-19 has claimed 354 lives in Rock Island County.
That's an increase of two since the Rock Island County Health Department released Wednesday's update. Public health officials said Friday a man in his 50s died at home due to COVID-19 complications, and the virus killed a man in his 60s living in a long-term care facility.
The virus has killed at least 620 people throughout the Quad-Cities.
Earlier this week, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported the death of one Scott County resident since last Wednesday, Sept. 22. Scott County's pandemic-long COVID-19 death toll is 266.
The Rock Island Health Department reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. The total number of cases is now 17,880.
Of the 93 new cases, a total of 17 boys and girls under the age of 20 tested positive for COVID-19.
Public health officials also said 39 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County with the virus.
Genesis vaccinations, testing site consolidated
Genesis Health Group is consolidating its COVID-19 vaccination and testing and will offer seasonal influenza vaccination by reservation at a single location, 1414 W. Lombard St., beginning Saturday, Oct. 2.
Genesis anticipates the Lombard building will better meet community needs during the fall and winter months.
"Combining vaccinations and testing at this site will help consolidate staff resources and will add convenience for patients," said Beau Dexter, primary care director, Genesis Health Group, in a news release.
The Genesis vaccination site at the former Dick's Sporting Goods location on Elmore Avenue has closed.
Booster shots in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department will start giving booster shots every Friday for qualifying patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
The health department offers the Pfizer vaccine and Pfizer booster at its Friday clinics from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
According to guidelines established by CDC and FDA authorization, boosters are available to people:
- 65 years or older
- 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions
- 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions
- 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
- Residents in long-term care settings
The health department will give boosters only to people who received the Pfizer vaccine. At this time, approval has not been granted for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots.