COVID-19 claims three in Rock Island County, vaccine booster shots readily available

The last lagging COVID-19 indicator reared its head Friday in Rock Island County.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized, and a man in his 70s who had been living in a long-term-care facility.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 382.
According to county-wide numbers released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, COVID-19 has killed 288 people in Scott County since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 deaths across the Quad-Cities are generally fueled by two basic elements: the area's positivity rates and the number of people who have to be hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, both Rock Island and Scott counties are considered areas at high-risk for widespread community transmission.
The CDC's Friday update showed the seven-day positivity rate in Scott County is 9.14% and 389 new COVID-19 cases added over the seven-day span ending Friday.
The CDC's update showed 361 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County over the course of the last seven days. The county's seven-day positivity rate was 8.19% on Friday.
Most health officials have said communities should have seven-day positivity rates below 5% for community-transmission risks to be considered "moderate" or "low."
On Friday, the Rock Island County Health Department also reported 142 cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Wednesday. The total number of cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 19,843.
According to Rock Island County health officials, 19 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 33.
Boosters for All
In a news release from the Rock Island County Health Department, local health officials reminded residents the Illinois Department of Public Health recommends anyone 18 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose six months after receiving their second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two months after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“There has been a lot of interest of booster shots, and we are ready to vaccinate any eligible person with whichever dose is needed,” Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department said in a news release. “We still need to increase the number of first doses public health and our healthcare and pharmacy partners are giving throughout the community.
"We urge the thousands of eligible Quad Citians who have yet to be vaccinated to get their shot as soon as possible so we can reduce the amount of virus bombarding every single one of us.”
The number of fully vaccinated people across the Quad-Cities has climbed in the last few weeks. According to the CDC, the number of fully vaccinated people in Scott County stands at 94,188. That's 54.5% of the the county's 172,943 residents.
The number of fully vaccinated Rock Island County residents stayed below 50% until roughly the last month. The CDC reported Friday 77,654 of the county's 141,879 residents are fully vaccinated. That's 54.7%.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are available at the Rock Island Health Department every Tuesday, while Pfizer boosters are administered every Friday. The vaccination clinic at the Rock Island County Health Department is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are needed.
Vaccines for kids
The Rock Island County Health Department continues to offer the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 during clinics most Fridays through the end of January.
In a news release, health department officials said anyone 5 and older who starts the two-dose Pfizer series by Saturday, Nov. 20, and receives the second dose by Dec. 11, will be fully vaccinated by Dec. 25. Those 18 and older can get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Dec. 11 and be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
“Getting your children and yourself vaccinated will be the best Christmas gift to your family,” Hill said. “You’re giving the gift of peace of mind and kindness.”
The window for second-doses is 17 to 42 days from the first dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common interval for Pfizer is 21 days.
The clinics held Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 will be second-dose appointments only — no first-dose appointments will be offered on those dates. Families are to come at the same time as their first-dose appointment. Starting Dec. 17, Friday clinic appointments for children 5 to 11 will be for first or second doses and will require an appointment from a link on the department’s Facebook page.