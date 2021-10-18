COVID-19 claims three more lives in Rock Island County

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig offered all-to-familiar "sincere condolences" to more families Monday after reporting three COVID-19 deaths.
Ludwig said COVID-19 claimed a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s, and a woman in her 50s since last Friday, Oct. 15. All three were hospitalized.
Rock Island County's total number of COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic is 366 — and that includes 12 deaths linked to the virus in the first 17 days of this month.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports county-level statistics every Wednesday. Through Wednesday, Oct. 13, 271 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Scott County. Through the first 12 days of this month, the virus claimed five lives in Scott County.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 73 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday's report. Since the start of the pandemic the total number of COVID-19 cases is 18,483.
After rising and falling and creeping up again last week, the area's seven-day positivity rate numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed another downward trajectory Monday.
According to the CDC, Scott County's seven-day positivity rate stood at 8.41% Monday. On Oct. 11, Scott County's rate was 9.02%. The rate hit a low of 7.28% last Friday.
After climbing late last week, Rock Island County's positivity rate stood at 6.24% Monday. On Oct. 11, the rate was 6.32%. Rock Island County's rate crept to 7.28% last Friday.
The CDC and local health officials in both Scott and Rock Island counties say any positivity rate over 5% shows a substantial to dangerous level of community spread.
Hospitalizations in the Q-C
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 37 patients hospitalized Monday in the county with COVID-19. Health officials added the average age of newly infected patients is 39.
Genesis Health System reported 28 COVID-19 patients Monday — including 20 in Davenport and seven in Silvis.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 38 COVID-19 patients Monday, with 10 in ICUs.
Trinity's positivity rate through the first 17 days of this month is 18.4%. It's seven-day positivity rate is 20.1%.
For some perspective on the up-and-down nature of COVID-19 hospitalizations, take a look at the numbers from Monday, Oct. 11:
Trinity reported a COVID-19 inpatient count of 43, including 19 in the ICUs.
Genesis reported 26 COVID-19 patients across its five area hospitals, including 20 in Davenport and two in Silvis. Genesis reported five COVID-19 patients in its ICUs, three in Davenport and two in Silvis.