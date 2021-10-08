COVID-19 claims three more lives in Rock Island County

The traditional work week closed Friday the same way it started Monday — with the news of more deaths linked to COVID-19.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported three more COVID-19 deaths Friday — a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 70s who had been living in a long-term care facility.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 359 in Rock Island County.
All told, the Rock Island County Health Department reported five COVID-19 deaths this week. Public health officials also noted the virus has claimed 17 lives in Rock Island County since Labor Day.
Reports of COVID-19 deaths in Scott County don't travel as fast, but there was an update earlier this week. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, COVID-19 claimed the lives of four Scott County residents during the period starting Wednesday, Sept. 29, and ending Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The COVID-19 death toll in Scott County is 270.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island Health Department reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, and the total number of cases confirmed in county since the start of the pandemic stands at 18,161.
According to Rock Island County health officials, the average age of newly infected individuals was 39 over the course of the past three days of the week.
Rock Island County health officials also reported 42 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county — that's the week's second straight increase. There were 37 COVID-19 patients in the county at the start of the week. That number climbed to 41 by Wednesday.
One potential bright spot on the COVID-19 horizon is found in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's reporting of the seven-day positivity rates in Rock Island and Scott counties.
Though the positivity rate crept up in Rock Island County at the end of September, the seven-day rate stabilized at 6.34%. The seven-day rate in Scott County fell from just over 9.2% to 8.91%.
Booster shots in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department offers booster shots every Friday for qualifying patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
The clinic is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
According to guidelines established by CDC and FDA authorization, boosters are available to people:
- 65 years or older
- 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions
- 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions
- 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
- Residents in long-term care settings
The health department will give boosters only to people who received the Pfizer vaccine. At this time, approval has not been granted for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots.
Vaccinations for DoD civilian employees
According to the United States Department of Defense, all civilian employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.
The DoD said those who were not currently fully vaccinated must meet the following deadline to be fully vaccinated:
- Oct. 11: first dose deadline if receiving the Moderna vaccine
- Oct. 18: first dose deadline if receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
- Nov. 8: second dose deadline if receiving the Moderna and the PfizerBioNTech vaccines
- Nov. 8: only dose deadline if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine