COVID-19 claims two in Rock Island County, vaccination eligibility expands again

The Rock Island County Health Department announced Tuesday COVID-19 claimed the lives of two more county residents.
According to health department officials, a man in his 80s and man in 70s died of complications of the virus. Both were hospitalized. The last five people who died of COVID-19-related causes in Rock Island County were hospitalized.
While a lagging indicator, COVID-19 deaths are a clear sign the virus still is being spread through the population. A total of 558 people from throughout the Quad-Cities have died from COVID-19.
The COVID-19 death toll in Rock Island County is 318. No virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday in Scott County, where the total since the start of the pandemic is 240.
Teenagers qualify for vaccination
Kids ages 12 through 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and it is available at the Camden Centre Clinic in Milan.
The Rock Island County Health Department announced Tuesday vaccines for younger teens will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine.
The Scott County Health Department has not announced how it plans to roll out vaccine availability to kids ages 12 to 15.
While the pace of vaccination has slowed on both sides of the river, the health departments have — according to numbers reported Tuesday by Iowa and Illinois — combined to fully vaccinate 100,310 people. Since the population of the Q-C is roughly 317,000, that's 31.7% of the population.
It is hoped expanding the eligible population will once again boost interest in the vaccination and raise awareness of the efforts to achieve herd immunity.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department announced 25 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 14,655.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 37 new cases Tuesday in Scott County, giving the county 21,346 cases since last March.
The Rock Island County Health Department also reported 23 residents are hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus.
Genesis Health System reported 36 COVID-19 patients and a seven day positive rate of 8.56%. UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported a COVID-19 patient count of 22 Monday.