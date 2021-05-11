COVID-19 claims two in Rock Island County, vaccination eligibility expands again

The Rock Island County Health Department announced Tuesday COVID-19 claimed the lives of two more county residents.

According to health department officials, a man in his 80s and man in 70s died of complications of the virus. Both were hospitalized. The last five people who died of COVID-19-related causes in Rock Island County were hospitalized.

While a lagging indicator, COVID-19 deaths are a clear sign the virus still is being spread through the population. A total of 558 people from throughout the Quad-Cities have died from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 death toll in Rock Island County is 318. No virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday in Scott County, where the total since the start of the pandemic is 240.

Teenagers qualify for vaccination

Kids ages 12 through 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and it is available at the Camden Centre Clinic in Milan.

The Rock Island County Health Department announced Tuesday vaccines for younger teens will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine.