COVID-19 claims two more lives in the Quad-Cities
Two more residents of the Quad-Cities lost their lives to COVID-19 in the last seven days.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported a man in his 50s who had been living in a long-term care facility is the latest victim of the virus in the county. The total number of COVID-linked deaths is 352.

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday a lower dose of their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in 5 to 11 year olds, and they plan to ask for authorization to use the vaccine in children in that age range in the United States, Europe and elsewhere as soon as possible. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the death of one Scott County resident in the last seven days. Scott County's pandemic-long COVID-19 death toll is 266.

Public health officials in Rock Island County reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday. The total number of cases is now 17,787.

Of the 79 new cases since Monday, 12 are children under the age of 13.

As of Wednesday, 40 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus.

Iowa public health officials reported 508 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County since last Wednesday, raising the county's pandemic-long total to 25,474.

Genesis vaccinations, testing site consolidated

Genesis Health Group is consolidating its COVID-19 vaccination and testing and will offer seasonal influenza vaccination by reservation at a single location, 1414 W. Lombard St., beginning Saturday, Oct. 2.

Genesis anticipates the Lombard building will better meet community needs during the fall and winter months.

"Combining vaccinations and testing at this site will help consolidate staff resources and will add convenience for patients," said Beau Dexter, primary care director, Genesis Health Group, in a news release.

The Genesis vaccination site at the former Dick's Sporting Goods location on Elmore Avenue has closed.

Booster shots in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department will start giving booster shots every Friday for qualifying patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

The health department offers the Pfizer vaccine and Pfizer booster at its Friday clinics from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

According to guidelines established by CDC and FDA authorization, boosters are available to:

  • People 65 years or older
  • People aged 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions
  • People aged 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions
  • People aged 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
  • Residents in long-term care settings

The health department will give boosters only to people who received the Pfizer vaccine. At this time, approval has not been granted for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots.

