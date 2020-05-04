COVID-19 claims two more victims in Rock Island County

Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Rock Island County Monday — a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s.
A total of 14 people in Rock Island County and 7 in Scott County have died due to COVID-19 related causes. The effects of the deadly novel coronavirus has led health department officials from both sides of the Mississippi River to warn Quad-Cities residents to follow each state’s guidelines to prevent further spread.
All told, Rock Island County has 491 confirmed COVID-19 cases after another 22 people were confirmed positive Monday.
Scott County reported 19 new cases since health officials last reported data on Friday, bringing its total to 245.
Henry County, Illinois has reported 55 cases.
Local and state health officials have not been able to pinpoint when COVID-19 will peak in the Quad-Cities. As late as last week, Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said the area might not see the peak death rate from COVID-19 until the middle of May.
Statistics from the federal government said Iowa hit its peak death rate May 2, and Illinois reached its peak April 28.
Illinois officials said another 46 people died Monday of coronavirus in Illinois — marking two days in which the state has seen less than 100 deaths per day.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker took little solace in the decline and his administration has reiterated it believes the state will remain in a death peak through early May, with 50 to 150 deaths projected every day.
Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig said the COVID-19 cases related to Tyson Foods plant in Joslin, Ill. increased by four, bringing the total number of confirmed cases related to the plant to 96.
Ludwig said Monday’s COVID-19 related deaths were not related to that plant’s outbreak.
Ludwig also said the health department, in partnership with a western Illinois diaper bank and another local organization, will offer free diapers to Rock Island County families from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. The drive-through will be at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Families can receive 50 diapers per child from Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank and Hiney Heroes. Each child must be present in the vehicle.
Quad-City religious groups will honor the 21 Quad-Citians who have died from COVID-19. One Human Family QCA, Quad Cities Interfaith and others will go outside – with proper social distancing and face coverings – at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 to ring bells or make noise as a remembrance.
Rock Island and Scott counties received some good news on federal funding Monday.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced a $3.2 million grant award to the City of Davenport as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
A news release from the FTA said the city will use the grant funds to support operations and maintenance of its CitiBus transit system, including paying for cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, and supporting administrative leave to respond to and recover from COVID-19.
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) announced Monday $4.1 million in federal dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds, and CARES Act Admin Fee and Regular Mainstream Voucher Programs will go to a number of housing authorities throughout western Illinois.
Here’s a list of the grant recipients:
- Greater Metro Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County, $226,517
- Housing Authority of the City of Rock Island, $111,999
- Moline Housing Authority, $104,555
- Mercer County Housing Authority, $21,825
- The Housing Authority of Henry County, $213,486
Concerned about COVID-19?
