COVID-19 claims two over weekend in Quad-Cities though new cases remain low

Though new positive cases of COVID-19 remain low, the virus is still claiming victims.

Scott County reported two deaths over the weekend, the total number rising to 246 in the county.

There have now been 578 total COVID-19 deaths in the Quad-Cities, as Rock Island County's death toll remained at 332 over the weekend.

However, new case counts didn't spike over the weekend.

Rock Island County reported just two new positive cases, raising its total to 14,986 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Scott County reported eight new cases over the weekend, its total now 21,722 since last year.

The low case counts were also apparent statewide. Illinois reported 731 new cases over the weekend, but just 165 new cases Monday, its lowest daily case count since March 2020. Its total is now 1,387,760 since the start of the pandemic, with 23,070 total deaths. Health officials announced they will stop issuing daily coronavirus updates as the state continues to see lower infection rates and fewer reported cases and deaths, though will continue to update data on the health department's website every weekday.

Iowa reported 281 new cases over the weekend for a total of 403,208 since last year. There have been 6,102 deaths in Iowa.