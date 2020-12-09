COVID-19 closes Bettendorf City Hall

Due to increasing cases of COVID-19, Bettendorf City Hall will be closed to the public beginning Thursday, Dec. 10, until further notice.
Business is still going on and can be conducted by phone or online. For questions, call 563-344-4000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Public meetings, including City Council meetings and public hearings, will still be held in the council chambers at their scheduled day and time, and may also be available to view and access as described on the applicable meeting agenda.
Check payment for city utility bills and rental licenses can be placed in the drop box in the city hall parking lot, 1609 State St.
For utility bills only, credit card payments can also be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4000 (follow voice menu after 5 p.m.) or online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/bettendorfia.
For rental licenses only, credit card payments can be made by phone during regular business hours by calling 563-344-4013.
The front entrance to the police department will remain open to the public 24/7 for emergencies or if one needs to speak to an officer, although visiting is discouraged unless absolutely necessary. To speak to police dispatch, pick up the phone in the entrance/lobby area.
The non-emergency number for routine police business is 563-344-4015, Ext. 9.
If you have questions or need to make an appointment, please call or email one of the following phone numbers/emails:
City Hall/Finance - 563-344-4000
Administration - 563-344-4013 or mspencer@bettendorf.org
City Administrator - 563-344-4007 or dploehn@bettendorf.org
Human Resources - 563-344-4009 or krichlen@bettendorf.org
Parks and Recreation - 563-344-4113 or parks@bettendorf.org
Economic Development - 563-344-4060 or jreiter@bettendorf.org
Public Information Officer - 563-344-4033 or lhaldeman@bettendorf.org
Non-Emergency Police Business – 563-344-4015, Ext. 9
