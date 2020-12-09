COVID-19 closes Bettendorf City Hall

Due to increasing cases of COVID-19, Bettendorf City Hall will be closed to the public beginning Thursday, Dec. 10, until further notice.

Business is still going on and can be conducted by phone or online. For questions, call 563-344-4000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Public meetings, including City Council meetings and public hearings, will still be held in the council chambers at their scheduled day and time, and may also be available to view and access as described on the applicable meeting agenda.

Check payment for city utility bills and rental licenses can be placed in the drop box in the city hall parking lot, 1609 State St.