COVID-19 creates a tough season for Niabi Zoo

The warm-weather season is critical to public zoos, and the coronavirus put a hard frost over Niabi.
In 2019, 135,604 people visited the Coal Valley zoo. This year, only 32,829 guests passed through the gates.
Another COVID-19-related blow came in the form of cancellations. All of the regular fundraising events, including Brew at the Zoo, the Easter egg hunt, Members Day and Boo at the Zoo had to be cancelled.
On a brighter note, said Niabi Director Lee Jackson, the losses were entirely financial.
"The staff managed to stay pretty healthy, and we had no COVID cases among our collection," he said. "We were especially careful since primates, cats, mustelids (mammals such as weasels, otters and mink), and some ungulates (mammals with hooves) are known to be susceptible to the virus.
"We shortened giraffe feedings (by the public) and eliminated completely most others. We also closed the domestic-animal area since guest are able to touch animals in that area. We also applied disinfectant to all of the touchable surfaces accessible to the public every two hours."
Also an upshot, Jackson said, is that new indoor exhibits that were off limits this year will be rolled out with other new offerings in the 2021 season, provided the pandemic no longer imposes widespread restrictions.
"We did add a few new things outdoors, such as the new eagle owl and Binturong (also called a bearcat), but most of the new stuff was indoors. Those changes — and one or two we will announce in the next few weeks — mean that there will be lots of cool things to see in 2021."
The guests who did manage a visit to Niabi were "very understanding" about the restrictions, Jackson said.
Also understanding was the Scott County Regional Authority, or SCRA, which recently announced it was giving the zoo a $25,000 grant. The money will be used to help pay for veterinary expenses.
"The Niabi Zoo is home to over 800 animals ranging across almost every taxonomic group of animals from insects to large mammals," Jackson said. "The cost of providing world-class veterinary care for everything from routine physical exams to advanced surgical procedures is significant, to say the least.
"With our earned revenues drastically curtailed due to the COVID pandemic, we are grateful to have had the assistance of such a generous and important community organization. With the support of this important grant award the Niabi Zoo has been able to continue, uninterrupted, its high level of medical care for all of the animals in our collection."
Niabi Zoo is scheduled to reopen in April of 2020.
