COVID-19 death toll mounts amid otherwise mild week

It was a relatively slow week in terms of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities, despite Rock Island County reaching the state's warning level last Friday, which could result in further mitigation efforts.
The Quad-Cities have now lost 96 citizens to COVID-19 as of Friday.
Friday, Sept. 4
- Rock Island County, as well as some neighboring counties, reached the warning level in Illinois, meaning some businesses could face early closing hours and other limitations, if it goes past that. Rock Island County had eight deaths for the week and 132 new positive cases per 100,000 people tested. The county has also had a total of 68 deaths attributable to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
- Illinois had a 3.6 positivity rate after clearing a backlog of test results. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,368 new positive cases among 149,273 test results.
- Illinois was approved for adding a $300 unemployment benefit after it was one of the last states to apply.
Saturday, Sept. 5
- Iowa's three public universities, along with other colleges and universities in the state, are dealing with a spike in positive COVID-19 cases, so much so that Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered closures of bars and night clubs in six Iowa counties, three of which are home to the University of Iowa, Northern Iowa University and Iowa State University.
- Reynolds announced $100 million of federal funds will maintain Iowa’s COVID-19 testing capacity.
- Two more deaths from COVID-19 were recorded Saturday in Scott County, bringing the total to 23. Statewide, Iowa has 1,160 deaths.
Monday Sept. 7
- Mail-in ballot requests in Illinois have surpassed one million. The record amount has left election officials scrambling to adjust and some voters worried about the process.
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported 67 new positive COVID-19 cases Monday, 54 related to an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center. The center is reporting 170 prisoners and eight staff with the virus.
- Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst heard from non profits in Cedar Rapids regarding how they are struggling to cope amid both the pandemic and the derecho.
- The former spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health alleges the governor’s office restricted COVID-19 information and violated the state’s whistleblower law.
- After low visitor numbers this spring and summer, Navy Pier in Chicago will close on Tuesday. The visitor numbers are 15-20% of what they normally are, making it difficult to remain open.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
- Three more people in Rock Island County have died from COVID-19, putting the death toll there from the pandemic at 71.
- Rock Island-Milan students and teachers are adapting well to fully remote classes, superintendent Reginald Lawrence said but it’s still a challenge. The school reopened to full remote classes Aug. 6. The school board for the district learned that attendance had dropped 5.7 percentage points compared with last year in Rock Island-Milan. Full remote learning will continue through the end of the first quarter, Oct. 2. District wide attendance is at 89.4%, down from 95.1 last school year.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Remote learning is frustrating some parents, in the Moline-Coal Valley School District, the board and superintendent learned in a community conversation that was held remotely. The school began the semester Aug. 24 and about 70% of its students are attending under the hybrid schedule. Another 30% are attending fully remotely.
- COVID-19 deaths in the Quad-Cities now total 95 after Scott County added its 24th death, a person over the age of 81.
- The Bikes For Brains event that provided free bikes for students who wanted their first-ever bike but could not afford the bike was cancelled this December, due to a bike shortage brought on by bike manufacturers because of COVID-19-related shutdowns.
- Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced more than $2.5 million in federal aid due to the CARES Act for cities including Moline and Rock Island.
- Bradley University in Peoria quarantined its student body and is going to remote learning after a spike in cases linked to off-campus gatherings.
Thursday, Sept. 10
- "The COVID-19 pandemic is not over," Rock Island County health administrator Anita Ludwig said Thursday as Rock Island County's death toll remained at 71. However, Scott County added one to total 25. A total of 96 people have died in the two counties now.
- Western Illinois University of the Quad-Cities says it has its COVID-19 precautions in place and has done what it can on campus but urges all its students and faculty to be cautious off campus, too, interim president Martin Abraham said.
- Davenport Community School District Superintendent Robert Kobylski praised students and teachers for their efforts the first two days of classes. School got off to a late start due to COVID-19, and just started Tuesday in the area's largest school district.
