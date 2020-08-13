COVID-19 death toll rises in Scott County, cases now exceed 250,000 in Illinois and Iowa

Another Scott County resident has died of COVID-19. The death, listed on the Iowa Department of Public Health coronavirus website, comes on a day when confirmed cases of the virus exceeded 250,000 in Iowa and Illinois for the first time.

There have now been 15 deaths from the virus in Scott County and 40 in Rock Island.

On Thursday, Scott County had an additional 13 positive cases, for a total of 1,767. Iowa added 531 new cases, for a total of 50,337, with 957 deaths.

Rock Island County announced 21 more confirmed cases, for a total of 1,842. Illinois had 1,834 new cases, for a total of 200,427, with 7,696 deaths.

Rock Island County also announced a temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will open in Moline Aug. 19-30.

Testing will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed, but photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual, but those with medical insurance may be asked to provide their insurance card.