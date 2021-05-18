COVID-19 deaths in Quad-Cities belie the fact hospitalization outcomes improving

COVID-19 news out of the Quad-Cities has been grim over the course of the last few weeks.

Last week ended with two virus-related deaths reported Friday. This week opened with two more deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday. And Tuesday brought the unwanted news one more Q-C resident died after battling infection.

The death reported Tuesday by the Rock Island County Health Department put the area's death toll at 564.

While five deaths in the last three reporting days is a stark number, there is another side to the story of people being infected by the virus.

The story starts in the wildly fluctuating hospitalization numbers the Quad-Cities have seen for the better part of the last two months. For example, just last week Genesis reported 41 hospitalizations one day, 32 the next, then 40 on the third day.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity's COVID-19 hospitalization census has bounced between 20 and 35 over the course of the last few weeks.

Genesis reported 39 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, while Trinity reported 19.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Medical Director Dr. Toyosi Olutade explained the up-and-down-and-up-again hospitalization numbers.