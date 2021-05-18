COVID-19 deaths in Quad-Cities belie the fact hospitalization outcomes improving

COVID-19 news out of the Quad-Cities has been grim over the course of the last few weeks.
Last week ended with two virus-related deaths reported Friday. This week opened with two more deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday. And Tuesday brought the unwanted news one more Q-C resident died after battling infection.
The death reported Tuesday by the Rock Island County Health Department put the area's death toll at 564.
While five deaths in the last three reporting days is a stark number, there is another side to the story of people being infected by the virus.
The story starts in the wildly fluctuating hospitalization numbers the Quad-Cities have seen for the better part of the last two months. For example, just last week Genesis reported 41 hospitalizations one day, 32 the next, then 40 on the third day.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity's COVID-19 hospitalization census has bounced between 20 and 35 over the course of the last few weeks.
Genesis reported 39 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, while Trinity reported 19.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Medical Director Dr. Toyosi Olutade explained the up-and-down-and-up-again hospitalization numbers.
"There are a number of reasons," he said. "Our treatments regimens are better - we have better weapons now and know how to make better use of them in the fight against COVID."
Olutade said there is another, perhaps even more crucial, factor in the up-and-down COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.
"The average age of admitted COVID-19 patients is now people in the their mid-30s," he said. "And we have even had some patients in their 30s end up on a ventilator. But the patients are simply younger and, perhaps, more resilient.
"Back in last November and December, the age of the patients were much older. And again, our treatment methods are better."
Olutade explained recovery times are quicker, leading to the peak-and-valley look of the daily COVID-19 hospitalizations counts.
'Breakthrough' COVID-19 infections
COVID-19 infections, as a whole, have dropped across the Q-C. But on both sides of the Mississippi River local doctors are starting to see cases of COVID-19 infection in vaccinated people.
These cases are called "break through infections."
To the best knowledge of health professionals, here's how it happens: Take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as just an example. It is thought to be 100% effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death - but 66% to 72% effective at reducing all COVID-19 infection.
According to researchers and doctors, breakthrough cases, though rare, are to be expected with any vaccine. The CDC defines a “breakthrough” COVID-19 infection as “the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days [or more] after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.”
According to national reporting, in the general population, as of April 26, more than 95 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the CDC reported 9,245 breakthrough cases.
In the Q-C, Olutade confirmed six fully vaccinated people have been admitted to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in recent weeks with severe COVID-19 symptoms.
One of those patients - described by Olutade as "immunosuppressed" - did land in the ICU. But the patient recovered and was discharged.
"Overall, we have seen 20 COVID-19-positive patients who were fully vaccinated," Olutade explained, "It does point to the fact even vaccinated people need to remain cautious - especially those people who are vaccinated, but have compromised immune systems."
The Rock Island reported 22 new infections Tuesday, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic to 14,806. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 17 new cases Tuesday in Scott County, and have confirmed 21,513 since last March.