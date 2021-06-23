COVID-19 Delta variant present in Iowa and Illinois

Chances are you've heard of the Delta variant.
It is the most common COVID-19 variant in India and Britain, where it accounts for more than 90% of cases. It's been reported in 80 countries, including the United States.
First identified in the U.S. in March, its spread gained momentum. According to the CDC, Delta represented 0.1% of cases in April, 1.3% of cases in early May, and jumped to 9.5% in early June.
Now the CDC estimates the Delta variant accounts for 20.6% of COVID-19 infections.
Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz said the variant is present in the upper Midwest and has been confirmed in Iowa by the State Hygienic Laboratory.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed last week 64 cases of the Delta variant.
"Bad news is that the Delta variant that was first recognized in India, is on pace to become dominant in the US over the next several weeks."
Katz described Delta as a more potent variation of the earlier evolutions of the virus.
"It is more transmissible by between 50% and 100% compared to earlier variants. The experience in India and the UK show it to be as dangerous, and maybe worse, than prior variants," Katz said. "Also, it may be causing slightly different symptoms early in infection than prior variants, more like the common cold than classic COVID-19. So testing everyone with symptoms remains a priority. Increases are fastest in counties with lower rates of vaccine uptake."
Katz said there is good news.
"The vaccines remain highly effective for prevention," Katz said. "If you are fully vaccinated you are well protected. If you are unvaccinated you are not, and must continue masking, physical and social distancing. This will reduce your own risk of infection and that of people who cannot be vaccinated or who cannot respond to the vaccines - like those with an impaired immune system."
New COVID-19 cases rise slightly in Q-C
One day after just one new COVID-19 case was reported in the entire Quad-Cities, Wednesday brought news of 15 new cases - one in Rock Island County and 14 in Scott County.
No deaths linked to the virus were reported Wednesday in either county.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Rock Island County Health Department has confirmed 14,999 cases and 333 COVID-19 deaths.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported Scott County 21,760 cases and linked 248 deaths to the virus since the pandemic started.
New cases climbed Wednesday in both Iowa and Illinois. Health officials in Iowa reported 164 new cases, while Illinois officials reported 248 cases.
Walk-in vaccination clinics
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Scott County Health Department also offers weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.