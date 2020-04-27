COVID-19 gives people "will" to make legal provisions for future

Kimberly Thierry, of Galesburg, was nervous about the COVID-19 virus when she attended a presentation March 7 at Augustana College, Rock Island.
She, her friend and her cousin went to hear Dr. Yusef Salaam, one of the "Central Park Five" men exonerated of a rape in 1989 in New York City’s Central Park, talk about the justice system.
“I almost didn’t go,” she recalled. “My friend and my cousin had got tickets for us. We went, but I was so nervous.”
She bought a bunch of gardening gloves and shared them two weeks before the first Rock Island County case was announced March 22.
Now the pandemic has caused her to plan not for the immediate future, but rather, the distant future.
“Everybody thought I was being over-reactive early in March. I saw it coming,” she said.
Thierry and her daughter both are social workers, and her daughter works with living wills. Thierry wanted to ensure she and her adult children had a plan in place in case someone should become ill.
“My dad always made us watch the news when we were growing up. Paying attention to the coronavirus and watching it become a pandemic, it occurred to me this is really serious,” she said.
“Do you have any more of those living wills?” she asked her daughter recently. “I made sure all of my family, all of my adult children, had one.”
“With this virus, one day you could be fine and the next day you could be unable to speak.
A will is important, she said, and so is a living will. Thierry, a motorcycle rider, has a lot of friends in Chicago with whom she has traveled. “I’ve lost three friends to the virus,” she said.
“Also, I spoke to some of my coworkers who are single mothers, and told them ‘You need to make sure you have these in order.’”
Thierry isn’t the only person in the Quad-City region who was influenced to plan ahead.
David Franks, of David J. Franks Law, Davenport, had just finished with an older couple revising estate-planning documents. “They can only wave at their grandchildren,” he said, adding the 1-year-old “just stood and cried.”
“We are getting an uptick in calls,” he said. “We have been very busy not only with new calls, but with existing clients.”
The COVID-19 pandemic led the couple to ensure the estate-planning they did six years previously was in order, he said.
“People are really concerned,” he said. “Everyone has seen things in the news or heard stories. There are so many unknowns with the virus.
“The uncertainty makes people concerned about their affairs.”
People are considering their healthcare power of attorney, a living will – “What are your wishes if you cannot make your own healthcare decisions?” and financial power of attorney.
“At a minimum people should have some estate-planning document, be it a will or a revocable trust,” Franks said.
Both Illinois and Iowa have provisions for remote signing, Franks said. “Iowa has made provisions to do remote viewing for execution of wills and notarizing documents,” he said.
For about 10 days, “We did not come to the office at all,” Franks said. “We really worked from home. Now we’re working for the most part from the office.”
Franks always has, and continues to, work from an office at his home.
At the office, “We have a coronavirus policy in place,” he said. “Social distancing is in force.” There are no more than two clients in the office at one time. Each client gets a new pen, which is plucked from a box.
“We generally like to have people about 12 feet away from us,” he said.
“It’s still preferable to have people sign and execute documents here (at the office.) We can have witnesses watch from a distance.”
“We clean the office and disinfect it immediately after they leave, so when another client comes in the office has been wiped down and disinfected.”
Franks is a member of the Iowa Academy of Trust and Estate Counsel. “My colleagues communicate daily through email on different questions and ways to work through the coronavirus and help our clients,” he said.
“People really don’t have foresight to get wills,” said Herb Schultz, of Herb Schultz Law, Rock Island.
“When they do come in, they says ‘if’ I die. I say, ‘It’s not an “if,” it’s a “when.’”
“I think people are a little bit more concerned now, especially right now if you’re in a nursing home or assisted living, or if you just don’t want to go out,” he said.
Neither Schultz nor Franks has participated in the remote process. The provision “is just a month or so old,” Schultz said. “It’s a good, thoughtful process.”
In Illinois, the provision, which establishes criteria for remote situations, was issued by Gov. J. B. Pritzker on March 26.
It says, in part, residents must “continue to make critical personal and business decisions and finalize planning documents that often require the services of a Notary Public or a witness, but pursuant to CDC guidelines, those important in-person interactions should be avoided to the greatest extent possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.