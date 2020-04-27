COVID-19 gives people "will" to make legal provisions for future

“My dad always made us watch the news when we were growing up. Paying attention to the coronavirus and watching it become a pandemic, it occurred to me this is really serious,” she said.

“Do you have any more of those living wills?” she asked her daughter recently. “I made sure all of my family, all of my adult children, had one.”

“With this virus, one day you could be fine and the next day you could be unable to speak.

A will is important, she said, and so is a living will. Thierry, a motorcycle rider, has a lot of friends in Chicago with whom she has traveled. “I’ve lost three friends to the virus,” she said.

“Also, I spoke to some of my coworkers who are single mothers, and told them ‘You need to make sure you have these in order.’”

Thierry isn’t the only person in the Quad-City region who was influenced to plan ahead.

David Franks, of David J. Franks Law, Davenport, had just finished with an older couple revising estate-planning documents. “They can only wave at their grandchildren,” he said, adding the 1-year-old “just stood and cried.”