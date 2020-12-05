COVID-19 has claimed 42 Quad-Citians since last Sunday

COVID-19 has claimed another six lives in the Quad-Cities. Since Sunday, Nov. 29, 42 Quad-Citians have died from the virus, 32 in Rock Island County and 10 in Scott County.

Rock Island County reported three additional deaths on Saturday, for a total of 173.

Scott County also had three additional deaths, according to the Iowa coronavirus website, for a total of 95.

“Unfortunately, we were bracing for this after rapidly rising case counts all fall. We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family members of these most recent patients and to everyone who has lost loved ones to this virus," said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

There are 83 people hospitalized with the virus in Rock Island County. In Iowa Region 5, which includes Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties, among others, there are 207 people hospitalized by the virus, 30 in the last 24 hours. Of those, 61 are in intensive care.