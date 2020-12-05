COVID-19 has claimed 42 Quad-Citians since last Sunday

COVID-19 has claimed another six lives in the Quad-Cities. Since Sunday, Nov. 29, 42 Quad-Citians have died from the virus, 32 in Rock Island County and 10 in Scott County.
Rock Island County reported three additional deaths on Saturday, for a total of 173.
Scott County also had three additional deaths, according to the Iowa coronavirus website, for a total of 95.
“Unfortunately, we were bracing for this after rapidly rising case counts all fall. We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family members of these most recent patients and to everyone who has lost loved ones to this virus," said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.
There are 83 people hospitalized with the virus in Rock Island County. In Iowa Region 5, which includes Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties, among others, there are 207 people hospitalized by the virus, 30 in the last 24 hours. Of those, 61 are in intensive care.
And case counts continue to grow. Rock Island County reported 113 new cases in the last 24 hours, surpassing 9,000 cases for the first time. There have been 9,011 positive cases in the county. Scott County had 112 newly confirmed cases, surpassing 12,000 for the first time. There have been 12,014 confirmed cases in the county.
Illinois recorded 9,887 new cases on Saturday, for a total of 779,975, with 13, 179 deaths. Iowa reported 1,933 new cases, for a total of 242,215, with 2,666 cases.
The health departments continue to urge people to:
• Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick
• Wearing a face covering when you must go out
• Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
• Washing your hands frequently
Free COVID-19 testing is available in Moline for Illinois residents on Dec. 6; Dec. 15-16; and Dec. 26-27, in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any Illinois resident can be tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria, and no appointment or doctor referral is needed. Photo identification is required.
