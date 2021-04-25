COVID-19 hits younger population, vaccination outreach increased in minority communities

"The pandemic has been really tough on the African-American community," Perkins said. "Things I've discovered that really contribute to this is the likelihood because of the fact they live in poverty, or they reside in neighborhoods that are overcrowded ... inadequate health care. It has really taken a toll."

"We, as Hispanics, carry a lot of the underlying jobs, as we all know, the meat-packing plants were hit very hard," Robertson said. "It's a job that is necessary, and the Hispanics were afraid to even speak up if they had an illness because they didn't want to lose their jobs. The same way with our in-town communities, they don't speak, they don't talk about things, they're so worried — there's so many of them that are undocumented and won't speak up because they don't want to be deported. They think that, if I come out and you know who I am, I may have a chance of losing my family.'"