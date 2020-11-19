COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois top 6,000

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate increased slightly from the day prior to 12 percent, remaining more than a point below its Nov. 13 high of 13.2 percent. The one-day positivity rate Thursday was 12.9 percent, which was the fifth highest single-day number of the virus’ second wave.

Eight of the state’s 11 COVID-19 mitigation regions saw the same or lower positivity rates from the day before as of Monday, as that data lags three days behind the current day.

“We continue to see concerning trends statewide in our hospitalization data, but in the most recent two or three days, we've seen a hint of leveling in new cases and positivity rates in most of our regions,” Pritzker said. “It's too early at this point to determine if this stabilizing of the average is a meaningful trend or an anomaly, but we're glad to at least have a pause in our upward movement.”

He said it is still important to maintain social distance, wear face coverings, wash hands and avoid large gatherings. That’s also true for the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at the briefing.