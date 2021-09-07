COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quad-Cities remain high

Reports from area hospitals Tuesday painted a picture of high numbers of COVID-19 patients and crowded intensive care units.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 41 COVID-19 patients, with 17 in the ICU. Trinity offered rising positivity rates — a seven-day average of 13.90% and a 15.40% rate for September.
Genesis Health System reported, as of Tuesday morning, there were 42 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 32 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, nine at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, and one at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo.
A Genesis spokesperson said ICUs continued to be at or near capacity — five of six beds in Silvis ICU were filled Tuesday, while 19 of 20 were in use in Davenport. Genesis stressed not all the ICU beds at the sites are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Genesis reported a seven-day positive rate of 9.09%.
The quest for a COVID-19 test
If you don't have a doctor, or access to the internet, or simply need a little help from another human being, you might have trouble getting tested for COVID-19.
There are no state-funded public health-run testing sites in Iowa. If you live in Davenport and want a test you will be asked to see a physician or pick up an at-home test. And until Thursday, if you live in Rock Island County and want a test done in person, you need a physician or access to the internet to track down an option.
Things will slightly change, however, later this week.
Officials from the Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency announced a drive-up COVID-19 testing and vaccinations site will debut from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Henry and Stark Health Department’s Kewanee office, 110 N. Burr Blvd.
The testing and vaccination drive-up will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kewanee location.
Participants will enter the Mobile Site via the west parking lot off Burr Boulevard and are asked to follow the signs. Volunteers ask everyone in the car be masked for the testing or vaccination. No appointments are necessary.
Moderna vaccine will be available to those 18 years of age and older who want a first or second dose. Any immunocompromised individuals are eligible for a third dose.
If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, contact your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, you can call or email the Illinois Department of Public Health hotline at 800-889-3931 or dph.sick@illinois.gov.
In Iowa, state-provided testing is in the form of at-home test kits that can be picked up at various sites (including the Iowa Department of Public Health) or can be mailed to individuals by request at www.testiowa.com.