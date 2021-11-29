COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Quad-Cities hit 100

A troubling trend continued Monday, as COVID-19 hospitalizations increased again across the Quad-Cities.
Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported a combined 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the latest updates — including 27 patients in intensive care units.
Last Monday health care officials reported a combined 78 COVID-19 patients across the two health care systems.
For some perspective, consider the reported COVID-19 hospitalizations from earlier this month: On Nov. 15, Genesis and Trinity reported a combined 71 patients, up from 60 on Nov. 8.
In Monday's update, Genesis noted its latest COVID-19 patient count of 53 is its highest number of admitted patients since November 2020. The report also showed a high number of COVID-19 patients in ICU, as well as a stark increase in the system's seven-day positivity rate.
Genesis Health System reported 39 of its 53 COVID-19 hospitalizations are in Davenport, with 12 patients in the ICU. Seven COVID-19 patients are in Silvis.
The seven-day positivity rate at Genesis on Monday was 23.92%. Just a week ago Genesis reported a seven-day positivity rate of 16.54% Monday. The seven-day rate on Nov. 15 was 17.33%, while on Nov. 8 the seven-day positivity rate at Genesis was 13.71%.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 47 COVID-19 patients Monday — including 13 in ICUs.
Trinity's seven-day positivity rate was up slightly over last week — 22.8% compared to 22.1%. But the numbers have steadily climbed since the beginning of the month. On Nov. 15, Trinity reported a seven-day positivity rate of 17.4%, while the rate stood at 15.4% on Nov. 8.
Vaccines for kids and boosters for adults
The Rock Island County Health Department reported that Pfizer Friday COVID-19 clinics for children ages 5 to 11 are full until Dec. 17. The link to sign up for the Dec. 17 clinic for first or second doses will be posted at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 on the health department’s Facebook page.
The Rock Island County Health Department, however, plans to continue to offer the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 during clinics most Fridays through the end of January.
Public health officials reiterated Monday that kids clinics held Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 at the Rock Island County Health Department will be second-dose appointments only — no first-dose appointments will be offered on those dates. Starting Dec. 17, Friday clinic appointments for children 5 to 11 will be for first or second doses and will require an appointment from a link on the health department’s Facebook page.
Adults looking for booster shots can find Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters at the Rock Island Health Department every Tuesday, while Pfizer boosters are administered every Friday. The vaccination clinic at the Rock Island County Health Department is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are needed.