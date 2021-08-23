COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in the Quad-Cities

There are 84 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals throughout the Quad-Cities, according to UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis Health System.
That's a sharp increase since last Thursday, Aug. 19, when health officials from Trinity and Genesis reported a combined 70 COVID-19 patients.
Of the 43 COVID-19 patients in UnityPoint-Trinity medical centers, 13 occupy intensive care unit beds. A total of 30 of the 43 patients are unvaccinated.
Trinity reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 22.3%.
Genesis Health System reported 41 total COVID-19 patients and broke down the location of those patients. Thirty-three patients are at the medical center in Davenport, while five are in Silvis. There are two patients in DeWitt and one patient in Jackson County.
Genesis reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.24%.
Local COVID-19, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Friday. The total number of cases is now 16,049.
Health officials also reported a COVID-19-related death in Rock Island County, putting the total number of deaths linked to the virus at 335.
“The vast majority of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals have not been vaccinated,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Today, the FDA gave its full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older. More than 170 million Americans have been vaccinated safely. We hope this full authorization instills even more confidence in this highly effective and protective vaccine and spurs more people to get vaccinated right away.”
Children ages 12 through 15 still are being vaccinated under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization.
According to the Rock Island County Health Department, 20 girls and 22 boys under the age of 19 tested positive for COVID-19 since last Friday — 25% of all new cases in the same time span. Of those 42 teens and children, 27 were younger than the age of 13.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 22,801 total cases in Scott County since the start of the pandemic. According to state health officials, Scott County's virus-related death toll is 252.
The Iowa Department of Public Health does not provide daily new-case totals or update seven-day positivity rates on a daily basis.
COVID-19 booster shots in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department is offering third vaccine doses to severely immunocompromised people, as recommended by both the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health. The Moderna vaccine is given each Tuesday, and Pfizer is offered on Fridays at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Severely immunocompromised patients must bring their vaccination card with them to receive their third dose.
Qualifying patients also can receive their third dose from any provider, not just the health department. To find your shot, visit vaccines.gov.
Third doses in Henry and Stark counties
The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency will begin offering a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday on a walk-in basis at First Choice Healthcare Clinic in Kewanee, and by appointment at the Colona clinic.
Walk-in visits for the third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the First Choice Healthcare Kewanee Clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. To schedule a third dose at the Colona clinic call 309-792-4011.