COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in Quad-Cities

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high entering a new week.
Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported a combined 158 COVID-19 patients Monday, down from 180 reported last week.
On Jan. 3, a total of 152 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the Quad-Cities, and on Dec. 27, the two health systems reported a combined 132 hospitalizations.
Of the 158 patients currently hospitalized, 94 of those are at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, with 24 in intensive care units.
Of the 64 patients hospitalized at Genesis Health System, 11 are in ICUs.
UnityPoint-Health Trinity reported a seven-day positivity rate of 46.6%, down from 49.8% reported last week. Genesis reported a seven-day positivity rate of 40.86%, up from last week's 39.87%.
Trinity also reported that since December 2020, when a vaccine first became available, more than 89% of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been unvaccinated.
Last week, the Rock Island County Health Department instituted a change aimed at making it easier for parents to get their eligible children vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to public health officials in Rock Island, parents no longer will need to make appointments for their children to get vaccinated or receive booster shots.
Rock Island County public health officials also announced no appointments are needed for children ages 5 to 11 at the pediatric Pfizer clinic held every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The health department said it expects after-school hours will be popular and families should expect a line. Parents who previously made appointments for the Friday pediatric clinic should come at their sign-up times.
With the change, all Rock Island County Health Department COVID-19 clinics are available on a walk-in basis. The department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesdays and the Pfizer vaccine on Fridays. Hours for all clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The clinic will be held at the Rock Island County Health Department's offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.