COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in the Quad-Cities

The number of Quad-Citians hospitalized with COVID-19 patients remained high, as Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported a combined 81 COVID-19 patients Monday.
Genesis Health System reported 43 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday — including 36 in Davenport.
There were four COVID-19 patients in Silvis, one in DeWitt, and two at Jackson County Regional.
As for COVID-19 patients in Genesis' intensive care units, Davenport reported five. In terms overall population, Davenport had 17 of 20 ICU beds filled as of Monday morning. Silvis' ICU housed three COVID-19 patients and five total — leaving one available ICU bed.
Genesis provided detailed information about the ages of its COVID-19 patients: eight were 80 or older; nine were between the ages of 70 and 79; eight were ages 60 through 69; eight were between the age of 50 and 59.
Genesis reported four patients between the ages of 40 and 49; five between 30 and 39; and one between the ages of 20 and 29. There were no COVID-19 patients under the age of 20 at Genesis.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 38 COVID-19 patients Monday — including 13 intensive care unit patients battling the virus.
Trinity also reported a positivity rate of 19.5% so far in September. Its most recent seven-day positivity rate is 17.2%.
The Rock Island County Health department reported 33 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Monday.
1:36 Watch Now: Bettendorf school board president discusses masking after board takes no action on limited recommendation for face coverings.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County health department reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday's report. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is now 17,708.
A deeper look at the new infections reported since Friday showed 28.4% — 23 of 81 — were teens and children under the age of 20. Fifteen of the 23 new cases in the 20-and-under group were in boys and girls under the age of 13.
The number of deaths in Rock Island County tied to the virus remained 351.
As reported last week by the Iowa Department of Public Health, 24,966 COVID-19 cases and 265 deaths have been confirmed in Scott County since the start of the pandemic. The state updates county-wide COVID-19 statistics every Wednesday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during the seven-day period from Monday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 26 Scott County saw an increase of 484 cases and a positivity rate of 9.04%.
The CDC reported 51.8% of Scott County's population of 172,943 are fully vaccinated.
During the seven-day span from Monday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 26. the CDC reported 288 new COVID-19 cases and positivity rate of 6.16% in Rock Island County.
The CDC also reported 46.8% of the Rock Island County's 141,879 residents are fully vaccinated.
Pfizer boosters at Rock Island County Health Department
The Rock Island County Health Department will start giving booster shots every Friday for qualifying patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
The health department offers the Pfizer vaccine and Pfizer booster at its Friday clinics from 9 a.m. to noon and 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
According to guidelines established by CDC and FDA authorization, boosters are available to:
- people 65 years or older
- people aged 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions
- people aged 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions
- people aged 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
- residents in long-term care settings
The health department will give boosters only to people who received the Pfizer vaccine. At this time, approval has not been granted for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots.