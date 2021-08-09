COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in the Quad-Cities, just 3 deaths since June 21

This week opened with troubling COVID-19 hospitalization numbers from Quad-Cities area hospitals.
UnityPoint-Trinity reported 22 COVID-19 patients Monday and a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.43%. Genesis Health System hospitals reported 19 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 13 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
To put the local hospitalization numbers in a seven-day perspective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday hospitalizations for symptoms of the virus in Scott County have increased 150% and 25% in Rock Island County.
When viewed in a wider perspective, the five-day period from June 21 through June 25 shows COVID-19 hospitalizations were in full retreat. Genesis Health System reported zero COVID-19 patients on three separate days in that time frame, while UnityPoint-Trinity reported one day with zero patients and just one patient on another day.
But Genesis reported 11 patients June 28. By that time, it was increasingly clear the Delta variant was starting to infect residents of the Q-C.
In late June, Scott County Health Department Medical Advisor Dr. Louis Katz said people are twice as likely to go to the hospital if they are infected with the Delta virus. He said the vast majority of people infected are those who have chosen not to or cannot receive one of the three vaccinations now widely available.
It is important to note the number of deaths throughout the Q-C have not significantly jumped since late June. Scott County reported 248 deaths on June 21, and that death toll has risen by three to 251. Rock Island County reported 333 deaths on June 24, and has remained at that total.
Local COVID-19, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 since its report on Friday, Aug. 6. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 15,354.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, officials have confirmed 22,161 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
From the seven-day perspective, the CDC reported Monday that from July 30 to Aug. 5. Scott County had a positivity rate of 11.4%. In the same span, Rock Island county's positivity rate was 7.27%.
According to the CDC, 83,437 Scott County residents are fully vaccinated — 48.2% of the county population of just under 173,000. Rock Island County has 60,848 fully vaccinated residents — 42.9% of the county population of just over 143,000.
The Henry & Stark County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 3 — 20 in Henry County and 10 in Stark County.