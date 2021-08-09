COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in the Quad-Cities, just 3 deaths since June 21

This week opened with troubling COVID-19 hospitalization numbers from Quad-Cities area hospitals.

UnityPoint-Trinity reported 22 COVID-19 patients Monday and a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.43%. Genesis Health System hospitals reported 19 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 13 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

To put the local hospitalization numbers in a seven-day perspective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday hospitalizations for symptoms of the virus in Scott County have increased 150% and 25% in Rock Island County.

When viewed in a wider perspective, the five-day period from June 21 through June 25 shows COVID-19 hospitalizations were in full retreat. Genesis Health System reported zero COVID-19 patients on three separate days in that time frame, while UnityPoint-Trinity reported one day with zero patients and just one patient on another day.

But Genesis reported 11 patients June 28. By that time, it was increasingly clear the Delta variant was starting to infect residents of the Q-C.